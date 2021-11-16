UAE labour law allows for flexibility for post-pandemic workplace

The UAE has made changes to its labour laws to introduce flexible working models for the post-coronavirus workplace.

The new laws, issued by President Sheikh Khalifa, will come into force on February 2, 2022, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said on Monday.

Federal Decree-Law No 33 of 2021, which governs employment relations in the private sector, will give people the chance to opt for temporary and flexible work, freelance jobs, condensed working hours and shared jobs.

The rules do not apply to employees in the public sector and domestic workers.

“In the condensed-hours model, if an employee works 40 hours a week as per the contract, he can now perform the 40 hours in three days,” said Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Dr Al Awar said this can be done if the employee and the employer agree to all the clauses in the contract.

“In the shared-jobs model, two people can do the same job and split the pay but only after agreeing with the employer,” he said.

The new rules offer more protection to employees against harassment and discrimination. Employers cannot keep the official documents of employees such as passports and they cannot charge workers recruitment fees. They must also renew employment contracts every three years.

Probation should not be more than six months and a two-week notice must be given if an employee is terminated during this time. Employees who want to change jobs during the probation period must give a month's notice and a 14-day notice if they want to leave the country.

Under the new rules, employees will no longer pay legal fees when filing labour cases against employers for compensation less than Dh100,000.

“If the amount is more than Dh100,000, there will be legal fees to be paid,” Dr Al Awar said.

The law urges employers to carry out training, install warning boards and provide safety kits to avoid work-related injuries.

In the case of an employee’s death, employers must pay the end-of-service benefits and any outstanding amount to the family of the deceased within ten days. The employer will also need to pay the costs of repatriating the body.

No more than two hours of overtime are allowed in one day, according to the new law.

Should the nature of the job require more than two hours, employees must receive an overtime wage that is 25 per cent more than their regular hourly pay.

According to the updated law, teenagers aged 15 and above can work after obtaining written approval from their parents and a medical fitness report.

They are not to be hired to do risky jobs that jeopardise their health and ethics or work after 7pm. In addition, they are not to work more than six hours daily, inclusive of a one-hour break.

“The changes bring flexibility to the law to allow more amendments in the future, according to any updates, and will also attract qualified employees to the country,” said Dr Al Awar.

“We are preparing for the next 50 years through a network of laws and legislations that respond to the requirements of this significant stage in the country’s history.”

Regulations that will oversee how the law will come into force are still under way.