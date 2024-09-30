Mahipal Gollaguju and a friend watch a TikTok video posted by an Emirati official in Urdu that convinced him to seek amnesty and return home after months living in the UAE on an expired visa. Victor Besa / The National

Emirati official’s Urdu TikTok video is 'amnesty blessing' for Indian worker

Construction worker says free ticket home from a community group made his 'heart happy’ after months living illegally in the UAE

Ramola Talwar Badam
September 30, 2024