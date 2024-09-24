UAE extends exit pass validity as more than 27,000 are given visa amnesty in Dubai

Authorities in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> have extended the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/02/dont-book-flight-tickets-until-you-receive-exit-pass-uae-amnesty-seekers-told/" target="_blank">exit pass</a> validity for those seeking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/28/uae-visa-amnesty-all-you-need-to-know-about-how-and-where-to-apply/" target="_blank">amnesty</a> for their expired visas, giving them until October 31 to leave the country. Earlier, amnesty seekers had 14 days from when an exit pass was issued to put their papers in order and leave the Emirates. “We have extended the exit pass validity until the end of the amnesty … that's the end of October,” a senior General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) official told <i>The National</i>. The exit pass gives visa overstayers enough time to plan their departure without incurring an overstay fine or ban during the amnesty programme. Anyone who has obtained an exit pass must leave the country before the end of October without facing penalties and can later re-enter the country if they find a job. “You won't face any ban and can come back anytime,” said Lt Col Salem Bin Ali, GDRFA director of customer happiness department. Those wishing to stay and look for employment have two months from when they legalise their status to do so. “When you change the status you are in the clear," Lt Col Ali said. As the number of people granted amnesty at Dubai's Amer centres touched 27,173, GDRFA officials urged those planning to make their stay in the UAE legal to “hurry” before the October-end deadline. “Today we are at day 24. Time is running out so we are asking people to hurry up,” Lt Col Ali said. “Some people might think they still have time to sort out their paperwork and change their status, but it's better to get started now. “We need everyone to be happy and stay legally in the UAE.” According to the data released on Tuesday, 19,772 people got their status legalised and 7,401 were handed exit passes at 86 Amer centres since the start of the amnesty initiative. “We are committed to providing full support to anyone looking to regularise their status, whether through the services provided by Amer Centres or through our specialised teams,” said Lt Gen Mohamed Al Marri, director general of GDRFA Dubai. The statistics for Al Awir Centre in Dubai were not released. An <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/nearly-20000-people-seek-visa-amnesty-in-dubai-during-first-week/" target="_blank">earlier report</a> showed that 2,393 people had filed their applications at Al Awir Centre during the first seven days of the amnesty. There are locations throughout the emirates where an application for amnesty can be processed. In Abu Dhabi, people can apply at ICP centres in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahamah and private typing centres that are recognised by the ICP. Typing centres typically perform administrative services, including application submissions. In Dubai, amnesty services will be provided at its Amer service centres, and the centre for immigration violators in Al Awir. Amnesty applications can be made at ICP centres throughout the rest of the Emirates. Service centres will be operational daily throughout the amnesty from 8am until 8pm. The amnesty is scheduled to end on October 31. However, an earlier nationwide initiative that was to run for three months was extended by several weeks. The ICP said that during the amnesty “violators can regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines”. The initiative in 2018 led to long queues at immigration centres as people looked to resolve their residency status. More than 105,000 people benefitted then from the UAE’s five-month visa amnesty programme. There were 30,387 people who received exit permits after fines were waived, while 6,288 people received new residency visas and 18,530 people renewed their visas. Another 35,549 permits were also issued for job seekers while 13,843 people changed their status from illegal to legal.