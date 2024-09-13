GDRFA-Dubai officers at Al Awir ensure Rajesh Kumar receives proper medical treatment before assisting him with his visa paperwork. Ali Al Shouk / The National
Dubai amnesty officers ensure medical care for injured worker while exit pass is processed

Rajesh Kumar was unable to receive treatment for leg injury due to lack of medical insurance but can now return to India

Ali Al Shouk
September 13, 2024