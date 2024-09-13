Dubai amnesty officers ensure medical care for injured worker while exit pass is processed

An injury at a worksite almost ruined Rajesh Kumar's hopes of flying back to his family in India's Uttar Pradesh without paying a fine for overstaying his visa, under the two-month <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/visa-amnesty/" target="_blank">amnesty initiative</a>. Mr Kumar, 48, had not seen his family since he moved to the UAE in 2003. "I fractured my leg a few days ago at work," he told <i>The National</i>. "But, I couldn’t go to the hospital because I don’t have medical insurance or a valid visa."<i> </i>He said his passport had also expired<i>.</i> His troubles started when he lost his job in 2012 but stayed in the country in the hope of finding work. Being the sole provider for his family, he has continued to live and work illegally for the past 12 years. "I haven't gone to India in 21 years," he said. "I’m unmarried but my family lives there." Due to his injury, Mr Kumar was unable to walk and sought help from other workers at the labour camp in Al Qusais to take him to the centre in Al Awir. Pakistani school bus driver Mohammed Ali stepped in to help despite not knowing him. "I felt sorry for him because he was struggling to walk," he told <i>The National</i>. Mr Ali took him to the amnesty centre and helped him into a wheelchair while the injured worker's documents were being processed. Seeing his condition, officers from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai also offered support. "We are here to help people in need,” said Lt Gen Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai. "The amnesty initiative is a great opportunity for everyone to change their status and enjoy a decent life inside the UAE or return to their countries without paying fines." He instructed his team to take Mr Kumar to a nearby medical centre for treatment, while inviting a representative from the Indian consulate to Al Awir to sort out Mr Kumar's mandatory travel documents needed for an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/02/dont-book-flight-tickets-until-you-receive-exit-pass-uae-amnesty-seekers-told/" target="_blank">exit pass</a>. Mr Kumar admitted to being a little worried about coming forward, fearing legal repercussions. “But now I'm happy that I will go back to my country and see my family after all these years. I’m thankful to the UAE and GDRFA-Dubai for looking after me." Officials have confirmed that those leaving the country during the amnesty will not be subject to an entry ban. Those who successfully obtain an amnesty can return to the UAE later on a visa. The initiative will deliver a crucial lifeline to those who have amassed hefty overstay fines, totalling tens of thousands of dirhams in some instances. According to UAE law, the penalty for overstaying a visa is calculated at Dh50 ($13.60) a day for tourists and residents.