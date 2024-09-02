Officials helping people at the second day of visa amnesty at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai in Al Awir. Pawan Singh / The National
Don't book flight tickets until you receive exit pass, UAE amnesty seekers told

Dubai officials say it could take 48 hours for some who have overstayed visit visas to receive exit pass

Ali Al Shouk
September 02, 2024