Don't book flight tickets until you receive exit pass, UAE amnesty seekers told

People who have overstayed their UAE visit visas have been advised to hold off booking flight tickets until they receive their exit pass from immigration authorities. As the collection of biometrics for visa holders is time consuming, the entire process could take up to 48 hours, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) said. "So, it's best not to book flight tickets," Maj Gen Salah Al Qamzi of the GDRFA told <i>The National</i>. The issue came to light after several amnesty seekers at Al Awir Centre on day two of the two-month <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/28/uae-visa-amnesty-all-you-need-to-know-about-how-and-where-to-apply/" target="_blank">visa amnesty initiative</a> arrived with flight tickets. “You don’t need to book a flight ticket to get the exit pass," he said, before clarifying that it is the other way round – exit pass first, then flight tickets. Meanwhile, those who have overstayed their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/31/check-visa-status-online-uae-passport/" target="_blank">resident visa</a> have a shorter time to wait for their exit pass, often within hours, because their biometric details are already in the system. An exit pass is valid for 14 days, allowing amnesty seekers to get their papers in order by either leaving the country or finding employment. Allan Munubi, 31, was among those who had come to the centre with his plane ticket in hand and had to change his flights to factor in the time it takes to procure an exit pass. "I changed my flight ticket from September 3 to September 5 because I was informed by the officials that it takes time to collect my fingerprints," he said. The Kenyan citizen had come to Dubai on a visit visa in January to find a job and said he was forced to overstay when his search for work was unsuccessful. “I couldn’t find a job and found myself in financial trouble. I wanted to leave but the fines started accumulating to thousands of dirhams,” Mr Munubi said. “I’m happy today as they told me that I can get the exit pass within 48 hours after they waive the fines. I have one child and can’t wait to see him and my family again." Meanwhile, Kasheim Samir, 53, did not have to change his flight tickets because he was on an expired residency. “I came to the UAE 15 years ago and it was only three years ago that I got into visa issues," he said. The Bangladeshi citizen was working as a watchman at a farm in Dubai for many years but the owner's sons refused to renew his residency. With an accumulated fine exceeding Dh54,000 ($14,700), Mr Samir was unable to go home. “I wanted to go back to my family and children in Bangladesh but couldn’t afford to pay the fines. Today I’m happy knowing I can travel with this exit pass. "I booked my flight for September 3." The GDRFA, in a social media post on Tuesday, said amnesty seekers must apply in whichever Emirate issued their visa. However, exceptions will be made in Dubai for those who have secured jobs there. "So, if you've got a job in Dubai but your visa was issued in another emirate, you can still sort out your paperwork in Dubai," the department said. Despite a quiet start, more people have come forward on day two of the amnesty initiative. "We waived fines for around 1,000 people on the first day, with many getting their exit pass, but it was fairly quiet,” Lt Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai, told <i>The National</i>. However, there has been a sharp rise on day two, which he believed is because more companies are setting up bases at the Al Awir Centre to offer jobs to amnesty seekers. "We've noticed that most people come to the UAE to look for a job and end up overstaying with the hope of finding employment. So, to be able to find employers at the Al Awir Centre gives them a second chance." The official added that the "number of recruitment companies positioned at the Centre has now increased to 16". Amnesty seekers who have secured jobs can change their status at any of the Amer Centres in Dubai, Maj Gen Al Qamzi said. They need to apply along with "their passports and other necessary documents", he added. Half of those interviewed at Al Awir Centre by <i>The National </i>said the hope of finding a job was what had forced them to stay in the country illegally. Launched on September 1, the amnesty programme will help those who have accrued tens of thousands of dirhams in fines. According to UAE law, the penalty for overstaying a visa is calculated at Dh50 ($13.60) per day for tourists and residents.