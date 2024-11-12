Employers across Dubai have spoken of how flexible working conditions are essential and here to stay. Photo: Unsplash
Employers across Dubai have spoken of how flexible working conditions are essential and here to stay. Photo: Unsplash

News

UAE

Flexible working should no longer be 'optional extra' for companies, experts say

Dubai Government describes hybrid and remote working as a basic need

Patrick Ryan
Deepthi Nair

November 12, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today