Flexible working should no longer be 'optional extra' for companies, experts say

Employers need to realise that offering remote and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/09/dubai-to-push-for-flexible-working-and-school-bus-fleets-to-reduce-traffic/" target="_blank">flexible working </a>conditions is essential rather than simply an added bonus, business leaders have warned. Their comments come after Dubai Government released a statement saying the adoption of remote and flexible working conditions was vital for public and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/30/dubai-private-schools-distance-learning/" target="_blank">private sectors</a>. The adoption of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/05/remote-working-cafes-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">remote work</a> and flexible hours by the government and private sectors was described by the emirate's media office as "a necessity and a basic need". <i>The National </i>spoke to experts who echoed that sentiment, saying remote working could no longer be treated simply as a preference and that firms that fail to adopt it risk being left behind. "In the long-run, those focusing solely on in-office work and non-flexible working time will not get access to the same pool of talent," said Mareva Koulamallah, founder and chief executive of Marevak Consulting. "I have been working remotely for almost seven years, and I would not look back and do anything different; this has allowed me to create so much more for myself and the people around me. "It's about trusting the people you work with and giving them the tools to be more efficient, while feeling fulfilled. Micro-managing and monitoring someone's entire life has never worked, especially in the long run." The Dubai Government remarks were included in an announcement about the results of surveys showing flexible and remote-working policies can ease congestion on Dubai roads, cutting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/11/flexible-working-hours-can-cut-dubai-peak-hour-traffic-by-30-new-surveys-show/" target="_blank">peak-hour traffic </a>by up to 30 per cent. "The adoption of remote work and flexible working hours by the government and private sectors is a necessity and a basic need to provide a flexible work environment that achieves comfort and safety for employees and enhances their quality of life," the government's media office said. The surveys, which were conducted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Government Human Resources Department looked at how <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/24/parent-friendly-label-abu-dhabi-flexible-working/" target="_blank">flexible working</a> hours, with a two-hour start window, and four to five days of remote working per month across both the private and public sectors in Dubai, affects traffic. "All the evidence and research is showing that hybrid working has many benefits and should be considered anyway for health, well-being and performance," said Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, chief executive of Dubai marketing company TishTash, whose company offers staff a four and half day working week, with three days in the office. "Most companies I know are already offering some flexible working and I’d go as far as to say it’s becoming a must have for most, rather than a nice to have. For us, this is business as usual now, and we expect it to remain the case and evolve as we need to over time. I don’t see us changing it or reducing any aspect as I feel we have the blend right." It was only last week that Dubai was named as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/07/dubai-named-top-city-in-middle-east-and-north-africa-for-second-year-running/" target="_blank">best city</a> in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the fifth best globally, in the Brand Finance Global City Index. Part of the criteria were the remote working options offered by cities. Mita Srinivasan, founder of Market Buzz International consultancy, said she hoped the survey showing the positive impact of remote working on Dubai traffic would make those companies reluctant to adopt flexible work practices think twice. "The survey by [the] RTA highlights benefits like reduced traffic and better work-life balance," she said. "I hope many companies will take note, especially in an ever-evolving work culture like Dubai’s. It’s a smart move for any business looking to modernise how they operate. "As a PR team, we can work from anywhere as long as we have a laptop, internet and a mobile phone. For us, it was about balancing costs, managing resources efficiently and giving the team the freedom to work from home instead of dealing with daily commuter traffic. I felt that a flexible work model would allow everyone to focus on their tasks without the added stress of rush hour – it’s better for productivity and well-being. It also helped with costs." She said seeing the positive outcomes of flexible work being supported by local initiatives and government discussions was reaffirming. The first of the RTA surveys covered 644 companies with more than 320,000 employees, while the second surveyed 12,000 employees from the private sector. It found 32 per cent of private firms were currently introducing remote work policies, with a further 58 per cent of companies expressing a readiness to expand remote work. Additionally, 31 per cent of companies have introduced flexible working hours, with a potential expansion possible for 66 per cent of those not currently applying the policy. Another employer said spending less time stuck in traffic was a key benefit of working remotely. "My team and I are so much more productive on WFH days as you can just focus on work rather than getting ready and driving/travelling," said Shraddha Barot Amariei, founder and chief inspiration officer of White Label Media. "I stopped driving due to the time I was wasting in traffic and get more done in a taxi, so I definitely vouch for this working model, running eight companies with two small kids. It’s sad to see people still don’t have faith in employees working from home." Sawsan Ghanem, joint managing director of Active Digital Marketing Communications, said her team members felt empowered when they adopted a four-day working week model. "The main motivation is to provide our team with a work-life balance," she said. "With work-life balance, productivity is impacted positively. It’s definitely the way forward." Another firm that has adopted a flexible working model is insurance company Zurich Middle East. Staff here can work from home two days a week and spend 25 days working abroad. "We anticipate continuing this hybrid model of work because it has been rewarding to align employee motivation with business objectives," said Celeste Green, head of human resources. "I believe most firms will follow Dubai's example since, according to the results of recent surveys, businesses are ready to adopt flexible work arrangements. "This trend tends to be very aware that employee well-being and providing a hybrid and flexible working model is integral to organisational success. Flexible work arrangements make attracting and retaining the best talent easier and more economically viable, particularly in line with Emiratisation." A senior figure from an HR advisory firm said there were still challenges, however, that needed to be overcome. "As remote work grows, the challenge of preserving company culture and engagement also intensifies," said Nikhil Nanda, director at Innovations Group UAE. "Businesses must adopt tailored strategies, recognising that certain roles, like finance and HR, may still require hands-on supervision to maintain productivity and cohesion.”