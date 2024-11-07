Dubai named top city in Middle East and North Africa for second year running

Dubai has been ranked the top city in the Middle East and North Africa for a second consecutive year in a new report judging cities across the world.

The emirate came fifth best in the world, with London taking spot, while New York, Paris and Tokyo made up the top four.

The Brand Finance Global City Index asked 15,000 respondents across 20 countries to take part in a survey offering their perceptions of cities around the world.

While Dubai ranked fifth overall, it topped the charts in the reputation category. The emirate's strong showing was praised by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

"We value every effort that has helped secure Dubai’s position as the top city in the Middle East and North Africa for the second consecutive year," said Sheikh Hamdan. "We also celebrate its rise into the ranks of the top five cities globally in a prominent international report that compares 100 leading city brands worldwide.

"This report captures people’s perceptions of quality of life and their views on opportunities for work, investment, education and retirement. Dubai ranks first globally as the most desired investment destination and leads in future growth expectations. It is a city that shapes the future that people around the world aspire to."

Abu Dhabi came 30th. The rest of the top 10 comprised of Singapore, Los Angeles, Sydney, San Francisco and Amsterdam. Dubai also shot up 20 places to fourth place in this year's rankings in the remote working category.

"Its [Dubai's] strong and stable economy, ranked second globally, is underpinned by its strategic role as a hub for international trade, supported by world-class logistics infrastructure and its advantageous position bridging the East and West," read the report conducted by marketing consultancy Brand Finance. "This combination of factors positions Dubai as a compelling choice for residents, businesses and global investors alike."

Those who took part in the survey were asked to consider each city as a place to work both locally and remotely, invest, retire, study, live and visit.

