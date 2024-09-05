Best spots for remote working in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, remote working has been embraced by more and more companies – with some employing hybrid set-ups and others completely abandoning thoughts of returning to the office. The UAE has a plethora of good options for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/24/best-digital-nomad-cities-remote/" target="_blank">digital nomads</a> and those seeking a change of scenery. From cozy coffee shops to scenic outdoor settings, here are some places to consider. <b>One Life Kitchen and Cafe</b> The expansive and tastefully decorated Dubai Design District branch of this cafe is popular with remote workers. Open until 11pm, it is ideal for those who are more productive in the evenings. The licensed venue also serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. <i>Open daily; 8am-11pm; Dubai Design District; 04 513 4727</i> <b>Tom & Serg</b> A concept by EatX, this two-level space in Al Quoz offers a spacious haven for remote workers. The Melbourne-style cafe seats up to 250 people. Several power outlets are scattered across the venue and the open-plan layout makes for an energised workday with plenty of natural light coming in. On the menu are artisanal coffees, plus big and small bites. <i>Open Monday to Friday, 8am-4pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8am-6pm; Al Joud Center, Al Quoz; 056 474 6812</i> <b>Mitts and Tray</b> An ideal spot for those looking to take their team out for a working lunch or for client meetings, Mitts and Tray also serves a full menu – from classic breakfast delights to hearty lunch and dinner meals. There are two branches in the emirate: Dubai Hills Mall and Bluewaters Island. <i>Open Sunday to Thursday, 8am-11.30pm, and Friday and Saturday, 8am-noon; Dubai Hills Mall (04 457 0406) and Bluewaters Island (04 223 6808)</i> <b>Juan Valdez</b> Those who can't work without sipping good coffee can head to this Colombian spot. Originally from Bogota, Juan Valdez serves about 30 coffee options. It also has a food menu with freshly baked goods, sandwiches, salads and other sweet treats. The three-storey venue includes a co-working space on the second floor, and there is also an open rooftop for the cooler months. <i>Open daily, 8am-11pm; Jumeirah 2; 04 324 2938</i> <b>The Lime Tree Cafe & Kitchen, Jumeirah</b> A familiar neighbourhood cafe in Jumeirah among long-time Dubai residents, this cafe makes for a productive workspace. Comfortable couches and sturdy tables are peppered across the venue, which has an industrial-chic ambience. The food range includes wholesome dishes, pastries and coffee options. <i>Open daily, 7.30am-6pm; Jumeirah Beach Road; 04 325 6325</i> <b>Splendour Fields</b> Nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Splendour Fields at The Park is for those looking to work amid a peaceful garden-style atmosphere. Also an ideal venue for out-of-office team catch-ups or client meetings, the cafe and restaurant serves an all-day breakfast menu, alongside healthy smoothies, shakes and freshly brewed coffee. <i>Open daily, 8am-7pm; Jumeirah Lakes Towers; 056 603 0897</i> <b>Sereni-tea by Tania's Teahouse</b> This teahouse located inside Keyani wellness centre has a serene and calm environment. A sister branch of Tania’s Teahouse, the cafe is ideal for those who seeking out a much-needed change of scenery. There is a wide range of loose teas and organic dishes. <i>Open daily, 8am-6pm; Al Manara; 058 598 2642</i> <b>La Nena</b> The cavernous and extremely cozy interior at La Nena offer a great vibe, thanks to its tasteful stonework, natural textures and earthy colours. The warm ambience and minimalist surroundings are great for a quiet sit-down, answering emails and staying inspired. Specialty coffee is on the menu, as well as pastries, salads and sandwiches. The other half of the shop sells a collection of homeware. <i>Open daily, 8am-10pm; Al Quoz, 058 570 0809</i> <b>Mysk</b> A bustling cafe within NYU Abu Dhabi, Mysk is set up to inspire productivity and creativity. The display of baked treats add charm to the venue, and the flower bar brims with colour. Long communal tables fixed with power sockets are ideal for remote working. <i>Open Monday to Friday, 7am-10pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8am-10pm; Saadiyat Island; 02 626 9343</i> <b>Joud Coffee</b> This coffee shop brand has several branches across Abu Dhabi, making it a popular choice for those looking for a chilled spot to work and even study. The original Al Bateen location is still popular, with a homely and calm aesthetic. The cafe serves an all-day breakfast menu, as well as a selection of salads, soups and a few hearty mains, from coconut shrimp curry to butter chicken. <i>Open daily, 8am-11pm; Al Bateen, Al Seef, Khalifa City, Forsan Central Mall, Al Qana; 056 525 8235</i> <b>Third Place Cafe</b> The friendly staff, reliable Wi-Fi and broad menu make this place popular among remote workers. Spread across two floors, the villa-turned-cafe near the Corniche bills itself as a community space. It has comfortable seating and plenty of space for big working groups. A selection of preloved books are sold on-site. <i>Open daily, 8am-11pm; Corniche Road; 02 681 1877</i> <b>Coffee Architecture</b> Located at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, this cafe is suited to those who want to be close to the beach while ticking off their to-do lists. Emirati founder Nooran Albannay's love for coffee is evident, with a variety of specialities on the menu. The long tables are perfect for big groups. Comfortable seating options are also available for solo workers. <i>Open Sunday to Thursday, 9am-10pm, and Friday and Saturday, 9am-midnight; Mamsha Al Sadiyaat; 055 446 3433</i> <b>Nowhere</b> This venue's minimalist and cosy decor focuses on natural elements, which make it an Instagram-worthy choice for remote workers. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow plenty of light in. Classic breakfast dishes and a range of sweet treats are on the menu, as are mocktails, coffee and tea. <i>Open daily, 11am-11pm; Yas Marina Circuit; 056 300 0533</i> <b>Cartel Coffee Roasters</b> Warmth and coziness are the main draws of this coffee shop, which has branches in Al Bateen, Al Qana and Khalifa City (as well as a new venue in Dubai). Coffee beans are roasted in-house and sold on-site, while the menu offers all-day breakfast dishes, plus pastries and baked goods. <i>Open Monday to Friday, 6am-11pm and Saturday to Sunday, 7.30am-11.30am; Al Bateen, Al Qana, Khalifa City, Mirdiff in Dubai; 02 666 2002</i>