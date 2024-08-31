Evening brunches in Dubai, from live entertainment to stunning views

Whether you're looking for a view or prefer something more budget-friendly, there are no shortages of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/08/16/abu-dhabi-evening-brunches/" target="_blank">evening brunches</a> happening in Dubai. From venues that let you sing to spots with live music, here are some evening brunches in the emirate worth trying. <b>Ammos Dubai</b> The Thalassa brunch aims to replicate the ambience of being in the Greek isles. The menu includes an array of unlimited starters, choice of main and selection of desserts. There is also live entertainment as well as stunning views of the JBR coastline. <i>Friday 8pm to 11pm; starts at Dh295; Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR; 52 777 9473</i> <b>Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge</b> The Brazilian restaurant is located on the 35th floor of a rooftop terrace and has spectacular views of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/03/famous-attractions-closed-in-2024/" target="_blank">Ain Dubai</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2021/11/08/nine-places-to-eat-in-dubai-marina-from-asia-asia-to-iran-zamin/" target="_blank">Dubai Marina</a>. They have a three-hour all-you-can-eat-and-drink Friday evening brunch that includes Brazilian churrasco (mixed grill), sides and desserts. <i>Friday 6pm to 11pm; starts at Dh299 for adults or Dh160 for children aged six to 12; Delta Hotels Jumeirah Beach; 050 189 6214</i> <b>Ginger Moon</b> Ginger Moon at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/10/28/hotel-insider-w-dubai-mina-seyahi-is-a-great-dubai-getaway-for-adult-only-downtime/" target="_blank">W Dubai – Mina Seyahi</a> hosts an evening buffet brunch every Friday evening. This includes access to a night swim in the hotel’s third-floor infinity pool that overlooks Dubai Harbour and Palm Jumeirah. There’s live entertainment from a DJ and dancers. <i>Friday 8pm to 11pm; starts at Dh150; W Dubai – Mina Seyah, Dubai Marina; 04 350 9998</i> <b>The Restaurant at Address Dubai Mall</b> Starting on September 15, the Twilight Brunch returns to The Restaurant at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/travel-and-tourism/2023/12/29/five-luxury-dubai-hotels-to-be-rebranded-after-adnh-teams-up-with-marriott-and-kempinski/" target="_blank">Address Dubai Mall</a>. Set against the Dubai skyline, the revamped buffet brunch also includes live entertainment with a singer and saxophonist. <i>Saturday 7pm to 11.30pm; starts at Dh285; Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai; 04 245 8888</i> <b>Paros</b> Located on the 46th floor of the hotel, Paros offers stunning views of the Dubai skyline. The Nisi night brunch consists of unlimited starters and desserts as well as a choice of main course. There are live performances by Walter Scalzone, Mak Aridi and tunes by DJ Sabrina Terence and DJ Rainier. <i>Friday 7pm to 10pm; starts at Dh245; Taj Jumeirah Lakes Tower; 04 574 1111</i> <b>Aura Skypool</b> The world’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2021/11/11/first-look-at-aura-skypool-the-worlds-highest-360-infinity-pool-opening-in-dubai/" target="_blank">highest 360º infinity pool</a> has an evening brunch on Fridays that includes a Pan-Asian inspired set sharing menu as well as a resident DJ for live entertainment. While the brunch allows access to the poolside, it does not include swimming. <i>Friday 8pm to 11pm; Dh480; Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower; 04 566 2121</i> <b>Motoring Dubai</b> Motoring Dubai has a three-course Back to Brooklyn evening brunch on Fridays and Saturdays. Menu includes sharing-style starters and mains as well as pizza dishes and drinks inspired by the borough in New York. <i>Friday and Saturday 8pm to 11pm; starts at Dh199; JA Ocean View Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Residence; 056 216 5027</i> <b>Joe’s Backyard Dubai</b> The BBQ hotspot hosts an evening brunch on Saturday on the 19th floor of the Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City boasts views of the Dubai skyline and Burj Khalifa. It also has a 2.5 metre grill on the terrace – one of the largest in the region. The sharing menu includes starters, mains (with super sides) and dessert. <i>Saturday 8pm to 11pm; starts at Dh175; Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City; 055 709 4509</i> <b>Ibn AlBahr</b> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/06/23/what-is-michelins-bib-gourmand-and-which-dubai-restaurants-are-included/" target="_blank">Michelin Bib Gourmand</a> restaurant has launched an evening seafood brunch at its Dubai Creek outpost. The menu includes a selection of appetisers such as tabbouleh and fattoush, mains of grilled or fried fish or tender white shrimp; and desserts of Arabic bouza or seasonal fruits. <i>Friday 8pm; starts at Dh200; Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club; 800 426 252247</i> <b>Mr Miyagi’s</b> Expect plenty of singing at Mr Miyagi’s with the Wok n’ Roll Weekender three-hour brunch hosted by Miyagi’s karaoke crew. The event includes three courses including sharing plate starters and desserts as well as one main. The evening brunch is available at both Studio City and Media One locations. <i>Friday and Saturday 7pm to 10pm or 8pm to 11pm; starts at Dh199; 04 514 5447 (Studio One) and 04 420 7489 (Media One)</i> <b>Pizza Express JLT</b> The spotlight brunch at Pizza Express JLT includes unlimited drinks and starters, as well as one main course and a dessert. However, the real fun comes from the vibrant, interactive singalong shows and a live DJ. <i>Friday 8pm to 11pm; starts at Dh199; Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers; 04 441 6342</i> <b>Lucky Voice Dubai</b> The karaoke bar has a Saturday Night Fever brunch that lasts for three hours. It comes with sharing platters and free-flowing beverages. Their song catalogue at Lucky’s has more than 15,000 tracks from eight languages, meaning there should be something for everyone. <i>Saturday 8pm to 11pm; starts at Dh195; Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights; 800 58 259</i> <b>Sola Jazz Lounge</b> Sola Jazz Lounge’s evening brunch is ideal for those who want to listen to some live tunes as jazz and blues band 4TheMusic take to the stage. Expect an array of Asian-Mediterranean brunch-style bites from a set menu and free-flowing drinks. The dress code is smart casual. <i>Saturday 8pm to midnight; Dh449; Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah; 04 248 8888</i> <b>Hutong</b> The Chinese restaurant has a Dark Brunch that takes place every Thursday. It has a sharing-style brunch concept with unlimited starters and dim sum, followed by speciality mains and unlimited select drinks. There is also a series of live tableside performances – from drummers and dancers to calligraphy artists. <i>Thursday 9pm to 11.45pm; starts at Dh288; Gate Building 6, Ground Floor DIFC; 04 220 0868</i> <b>STK Dubai</b> The Dare to Disco brunch includes three courses, free-flowing beverages and a vibrant mix of live performances set to classic Disco tunes, creating a night of non-stop dancing and fun. <i>Saturday 8pm to 11pm; starts at Dh395; Rixos Premium Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence; 04 423 8304</i>