Nine places to eat in Dubai Marina: from Asia Asia to Iran Zamin

Dubai's sprawling Marina is one of the city's most popular spots. Thanks to its pedestrian walkways, scenic views and abundance of cafes and eateries, it's the perfect place to while away a day.

And if you are looking for somewhere to grab a bite during your next visit, here are some of The National's favourite spots.

Although this is not all the destination has to offer foodies, it's a selection of the best, newest and most popular.

Asia Asia

The Marina’s Pier 7 complex is known for its multi-restaurant offerings, but perhaps the most famous is Asia Asia. This upmarket restaurant and lounge serves up – you guessed it – pan-Asian cuisine, with a side of chic decor and impressive views over the Dubai Marina. Its Friday brunch and ladies' nights remain among some of the city’s most popular, so it’s best to book well in advance.

Daily, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, 6pm-1am, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6pm-2am; Asia Asia, 6th floor, Pier 7; 04 276 5900; asia-asia.com

tasha’s

Tasha’s is well known around Dubai, and for good reason. This casual cafe and bistro’s Dubai Marina Mall branch is the perfect place for a lazy weekend breakfast. With an outdoor terrace that backs directly on to Marina Walk, you can take a break from shopping and watch the world go by outside. On the menu are all-day breakfast dishes, sandwiches and salads, as well as fresh cakes, so you’d be hard pushed not to find something you fancy.

Daily, Saturday to Wednesday, 9am-11pm, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12am; tasha’s, Marina Mall; 04 458 5611; tashascafe.com

Bistro Des Arts

This chic restaurant brings a slice of 1970s Paris to Dubai Marina. It serves bistro-style fare, from breakfast through to late-night supper, in a relaxed and laid back environment. It also hosts an excellent weekend brunch (not Dubai brunch, but proper brunch), with a mixture of fresh pastries, breakfast dishes and a cheese table.

Daily, 8am-11pm; Bistro Des Arts, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina Mall; 04 551 1576; bistrodesarts.ae

Marina Social

For a modern twist on British classics paired with waterside views, head to Marina Social. With a menu from Michelin-acclaimed chef Jason Atherton, you can expect strong yet unpretentious culinary fare. Be sure to try the Marina Social tomato and burrata on the starter menu – the restaurant’s signature – and if you’re craving a weekend roast, you’ll find a mean one here.

Daily, Sunday-Thursday, 6pm-10.45pm, Friday and Saturday, 1pm-10.45pm; Marina Social, InterContinental Dubai Marina; 04 446 6664; marinasocialdubai.com

Iran Zamin

If you want to sample authentic Persian fare against a Marina backdrop, check out Iran Zamin. This family-run spot is a long-running favourite along Marina Promenade, serving up classic dishes including tahdig, baghali polo ba morgh and biryani.

Daily, 9am-2am; Iran Zamin, Marina Promenade; 04 432 9661

The Scene

British celebrity chef Simon Rimmer is behind the menu at Pier 7’s The Scene restaurant, which gives classic home-cooked food a contemporary twist. From chip shop fish and chips to a classic chicken Kiev, there are plenty of British staples that will bring on a sense of nostalgia.

Sunday to Thursday, 3pm-12am; Friday and Saturday, 12pm-12am; The Scene, Pier 7, Dubai Marina; 04 422 2328; thescene.xyz

Toro Toro

The decor at Toro Toro Abu Dhabi is perhaps even more colourful than its Dubai counterpart. Photo: Gerry O'Leary

Located in Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai, Toro Toro brings the taste of South America to Dubai Marina. This fine-dining spot, set across two floors, features an open kitchen, ensuring the whole restaurant is filled with the aromas of the food being cooked up. Menu favourites include ceviche, crispy prawns, and of course, plenty of Brazilian-style meat fresh from the grill.

Saturday to Thursday, 7pm-1am; Fridays, 1pm-4pm, 8pm-1am; Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina; 04 317 6000; torotoro-dubai.com

Counter Culture Cafe

This casual cafe is tucked away on the ground level of the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites. Serving from early breakfast right through to dinner, it’s a great spot for a leisurely morning bite, a day of co-working or an after-work catch-up. Try the stewed apple pancakes for a great morning pick-me-up. And its outdoor terrace is pet-friendly, so expect to see plenty of dogs here.

Daily, 7am-10pm; Counter Culture Cafe, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina; 04 319 4000; marriott.com

The Butcher

The Butcher is a burger chain from Amsterdam. The Butcher / Instagram

An import from Amsterdam, The Butcher is known for its famous patties, chunky chips and cool vibes. The restaurant started life as a pop-up in 2012 in Amsterdam’s bustling De Pijp neighbourhood, before quickly expanding across the city. Its popularity led the chain to open restaurants in Berlin and Ibiza, and Dubai Marina is its first outpost outside of Europe.

Daily, 12am-12pm; The Butcher, Marina Gate 1; 04 554 9245; the-butcher.com

