Dubai announces distance learning for all private schools on Thursday and Friday

Distance learning has been announced for all private schools in Dubai on Thursday and Friday due to expected extreme weather.

Heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning are forecast for parts of the UAE this week.

“With unstable weather predicted, all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities must offer distance learning on Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3,” the Knowledge and Human Development Authority posted on X.

The National Centre of Meteorology said stormy weather would hit parts of the country from Wednesday night until Thursday evening.

“[There will be] moderate to heavy rain in scattered areas with lightning and thunder at times, with the possibility of some hail, starting in the west on Wednesday night and extending over most regions of the country on Thursday,” the NCM said, according to state news agency Wam.

The NCM also said winds would reach speeds of 65kph on Thursday.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has held meetings to prepare for the expected weather.

The authority said, on X, that it was “studying and evaluating the weather conditions and their implications for areas that may be affected”.

Strict adherence to safety protocols was essential, said NCEMA, especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall.

But NCM meteorologist Esraa Al-Naqbi told The National the current weather affecting the country is typical and does not compare with the storm that wreaked havoc in April.

She said that, in contrast, the weather is just a single wave beginning on Wednesday evening which is set to cover the entire country on Thursday. It has been classified as moderate while the previous storm was considered moderate to strong.

News of the expected heavy rain comes as the UAE recovers from stormy weather on April 16, which brought much of the country to a standstill.

