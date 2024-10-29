President Sheikh Mohamed meets Ruler of Dubai to discuss UAE development

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to review the UAE's growth plans. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, was also present.

The leaders discussed various issues at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Bahr, including the country’s development and the importance of strategic and economic partnerships being forged with international partners, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting followed a sit-down between Sheikh Mohamed and Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia's Security Council. Earlier on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced Dubai's government budget for 2025-2027, its largest.

“Today we approved the Dubai government budget for 2025-2027 with revenues of Dh302 billion and expenditures of Dh272 billion, the largest in the emirate’s history,” he wrote on X.

“Next year’s budget will achieve an operating surplus of 21 per cent of total revenues for the first time. The goal is to create financial sustainability for the Dubai government,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

