UAE weather: Red alert issued as heavy fog hits Abu Dhabi and Dubai

A weather warning was issued on Thursday morning as heavy fog descended on parts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai.</a> Police in both emirates urged motorists to drive carefully in the treacherous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/11/uae-weather-warning-as-abu-dhabi-blanketed-by-fog-for-second-day/" target="_blank">weather</a>, with speed limits reduced to 80kph on several key roads. The alert, issued by the National Centre of Meteorology suggests that visibility on roads throughout the emirate will remain poor until at least 9am on Thursday. “Dubai Police urges motorists to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts in Dubai,” wrote Dubai Police on social media. Police in Abu Dhabi also took to social media, offering updates on which roads had their speed limits reduced until the fog clears later in the morning.