UAE weather: Safety alert after Abu Dhabi and Dubai hit by thick fog

Reduced speed limits remain in place on some Abu Dhabi routes after parts of the country were blanketed by thick fog on Wednesday morning.

Abu Dhabi Police urged early morning commuters to be vigilant during the hazardous weather, which hampered visibility on the roads.

Speed limits were temporarily cut to 80kph on stretches of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road in Abu Dhabi.

Motorists also experienced delays due to slow-moving traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai as the fog swept in.

Drivers who fail to abide by the reduced speed limits enforced during adverse weather face traffic fines.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog,” the force stated on social media.

“They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely.”

An alert was sent to mobile phones shortly after 6.30am by Abu Dhabi Police asking drivers to stick to temporary speed limits in place.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a red alert – warning of visibility falling below 1,000 metres – for Abu Dhabi's Al Rahba area.

The NCM said the foggy weather was expected to persist until 8.30am.

Similar safety warnings were issued after dense fog in April.