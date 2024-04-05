UAE weather: Heavy fog warnings issued in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

A red weather alert was issued by authorities due to heavy fog in parts of the UAE, due to poor visibility on Friday morning.

The alert from National Centre of Meteorology was in place until 9am with speed limits lowered to reduce the chances of accidents occurring in the treacherous conditions.

The normally busy road between Abu Dhabi and Dubai had significantly less traffic on Friday morning, with cars crawling along in the heavy fog, while dozens of lorries were parked on the side of the road, waiting for the weather to clear.

The NCM issued red and yellow alerts across the emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while authorities also reduced the speed limit to 80kph on main roads.

The weather centre said visibility could fall below 1,000 metres in some areas.

Heavy fog was reported across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai from the early hours of Friday morning.

"Abu Dhabi Police asks fellow drivers to be careful due to reduced horizontal visibility during fog formation ⁧ ⁩ and calls on them to adhere to the variable speed indicated on the signs and electronic directional boards, with our wishes for your safety," police said on social media platform X.

It is the latest bout of thick fog to shroud the skies of the Emirates in recent weeks.

Low-lying fog in Dubai on Friday morning. Rory Reynolds/ The National

Similar safety warnings were issued after dense fog rolled in throughout March.

The NCM, in its latest five-day bulletin, said another misty morning was in prospect on Saturday but skies are expected to clear in the days ahead.

