The Gulf's multicultural population may have helped drive a new hybrid version of English. The National
From Inshallah to doing the needful: How 'Gulf English' is a celebration of region's diversity

A new book looks at whether a dialect unique to the Gulf has emerged, influenced by Arabic, many forms of English and a number of foreign languages

Daniel Bardsley
April 04, 2025