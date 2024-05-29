UAE fog: Red weather warning amid poor visibility in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Fog blanketed parts of the UAE on Wednesday morning, with Abu Dhabi appearing to be the most severely affected.

Abu Dhabi Police reduced speed limits to 80kph on routes across the capital as visibility dropped on the roads.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a red weather warning and said the dangerous conditions were expected to continue until about 8.30am.

The weather centre said visibility could fall below 1,000 metres in some areas.

Fog was also reported in Al Ain, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog,” the force posted on X.

“They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely.”

Motorists who fail to follow the revised speed limits face penalties.

Similar safety warnings were issued after dense fog rolled out in April.