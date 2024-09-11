UAE weather warning as Abu Dhabi blanketed by fog for second day

Motorists in Abu Dhabi were urged to be vigilant after large parts of the capital were engulfed in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/10/abu-dhabi-dubai-weather-speed-limit/" target="_blank"> fog</a> on Wednesday morning. Speed limits in Abu Dhabi were temporarily reduced to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/16/abu-dhabi-fog-speed-limit-fine/" target="_blank">80 kph</a> on a number of key routes in the emirate due to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/05/uae-weather-safety-alert-after-abu-and-dhabi-hit-by-thick-fog/" target="_blank">hazardous weather</a>. Abu Dhabi Police sent notices by mobile phone to inform commuters of the speed restrictions being enforced. The force asked people to abide by posted speed limits on electronic road signs. The National Centre of Meteorology issued its most severe red alert for fog in some areas of Abu Dhabi, cautioning that visibility had dropped below 1km. A wider yellow alert, warning of fog and mist formations, is in place until 9am for Abu Dhabi and parts of Dubai. Traffic was moving slowly on the E11 road linking Dubai to Abu Dhabi, although the fog was less severe than on Tuesday. The NCM said the fog is expected to persist until Saturday, in its latest five-day bulletin. Abu Dhabi Police began to enforce the 80 kph speed limit during bad weather – such as heavy rain, sandstorms and fog – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/abu-dhabi-police-to-reduce-speed-limit-during-hazardous-weather-from-sunday-1.845129" target="_blank">in April 2019</a>. The activation of temporary speed limits is posted on electronic signs on roads and announced on social media to alert people about to set off on journeys. The scheme was introduced months after Abu Dhabi's Department of Transport's traffic safety committee agreed on a plan to reduce speeds during poor weather. Motorists who break the 80 kph speed limit face fines. Abu Dhabi Police stress that during bad weather motorists should follow the speed limit posted on electronic road signs. This supersedes any fixed speed limit signs. Drivers should abide by the revised speed limit until electronic signboards indicate it has been lifted. Police also typically post on social media to confirm when temporary speed limits have been removed.