Watch: How to drive in the UAE fog

In the early months of every year, thick fog is known to frequent all corners of the Emirates.

While the term "fog" might barely illicit a warning in your own home country, in the UAE it's a rather persistent beast.

Visibility is often reduced to only a couple of hundred metres, and it does not tend to burn off for several hours - sometimes lasting until well into the afternoon.

While it is a novel scene for those in high-rise buildings, snapping pictures of the cities' skyscrapers piercing the clouds, it makes for dangerous driving conditions for motorists.

Watch above our top tips for safe driving in the fog.

