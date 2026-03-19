Qatar expels Iran’s military and security diplomats after Ras Laffan attack

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Qatar said it had contained fires at Ras Laffan Industrial City, hours after condemning Tehran's attack on the critical energy plant and expelling Iranian diplomats.

The Ministry of Interior said Civil Defence teams had extinguished the fires without any injuries, with cooling and security operations continuing. It added that explosives specialists from the Internal Security Force were handling hazardous materials.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expelled Iran’s military and security diplomats, along with their staff, ordering them to leave the country within 24 hours.

Doha said the strike on Ras Laffan – one of the world’s most important gas processing and export centres – caused significant damage and constituted a “dangerous escalation” and a direct threat to national and regional security. It warned that further hostile actions would be met with additional measures and reaffirmed its right to respond under international law.

The attack followed Israeli strikes on South Pars and Asaluyeh energy infrastructure earlier on Wednesday. The South Pars field – shared with Qatar – is the world’s largest gas reserve and underpins a significant share of global liquefied natural gas supply.

Qatar Energy produces about 18.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day from its side of the field, enabling the country to supply about a fifth of global LNG demand. Iran’s output is more constrained and largely directed towards domestic consumption.

Analysts warned that the exchange of strikes raises the risk of wider disruption to regional energy flows, including supplies from Iran to Iraq and Turkey, as well as potential knock-on effects for global markets.

Play Qatar's main gas facility on fire after Iranian attack Play 00:19

Iran also attempted further attacks on energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

US President Donald Trump said Washington had no prior knowledge of Israel’s strike on South Pars. “The United States knew nothing about this particular attack,” he said. Qatar “was in no way, shape, or form involved”, he added.

He also said Israel would not carry out further strikes on the field, but warned that if Iran continued to attack energy infrastructure in the region, he would order the US military to respond.

Both attacks by Israel and Iran were widely condemned in the region and beyond.