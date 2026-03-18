Iraq faces power shortage as Iran halts gas supply after South Pars attack

Iraq’s electricity sector has been thrown into fresh uncertainty after Iranian gas flows to the country were abruptly halted on Wednesday, following an attack on Iran’s critical South Pars gas field.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity confirmed the disruption, warning of immediate consequences for power generation capacity nationwide. Ministry spokesman Ahmed Moussa said the suspension had already forced approximately 3,100 megawatts offline.

“As a result of the repercussions of developments in the region, Iranian gas flows to Iraq were completely halted an hour ago, causing about 3,100 megawatts to go out of service,” Mr Moussa told the Iraqi News Agency.

Play How Iraq became the only country struck by both sides Play 02:20

The sudden loss represents a significant portion of Iraq’s available generation, particularly as the country prepares for peak summer demand. Officials acknowledged that while contingency plans were in place, the scale of the disruption would inevitably strain the national grid.

“The loss of 3,100 megawatts will definitely affect the system and we were well prepared to have our plants ready before the peak season,” Mr Moussa said.

By comparison, 3,100 megawatts is enough electricity to power roughly two to three million homes, based on typical global consumption estimates from energy agencies such as the International Energy Agency.

Robin Mills, the CEO of Qamar Energy, said that this chips a significant block off of Iraq's 20,000-25,000 megawatt electricity generation

But the Iranians weren't supplying full volumes anyway, he said.

"It would have lost 6 gigawatts at full Iranian volumes," he told The National, but Iran was not supplying full volumes between December and February of this year, he added.

In response, Iraq’s Electricity Minister has directed increased coordination with the Ministry of Oil to offset the deficit through alternative fuels and domestic gas supplies. Authorities are attempting to “manoeuvre with national gas” to stabilise output, though such measures are unlikely to fully replace Iranian imports in the short term.

According to a senior Iraqi official cited by Reuters, Iran halted exports after diverting gas for domestic use following the attack on its South Pars field, the world’s largest gas reserve, which it shares with Qatar. The field is a cornerstone of Iran’s energy infrastructure and a vital source for regional exports.

Tehran typically supplies between one-third and 40 per cent of Iraq’s gas and electricity needs, underscoring Baghdad’s deep reliance on its neighbour for energy security.

The attack itself has heightened regional tensions. Israeli media widely reported that Israel carried out the strike with US consent, though there has been no official confirmation from either government.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing shadow conflict targeting energy infrastructure across the region.

For Iraq, the immediate concern is maintaining electricity supply amid rising temperatures and growing demand. Years of underinvestment and infrastructure challenges have left the country heavily dependent on imported gas, particularly from Iran, despite vast domestic energy resources.

The disruption also highlights Iraq’s vulnerability to geopolitical shocks, as regional conflicts increasingly intersect with energy supply chains. Analysts warn that unless Iraq accelerates efforts to diversify fuel sources and expand domestic gas production, similar crises could recur.

In the meantime, Iraqi authorities face mounting pressure to manage outages and prevent widespread blackouts, particularly in major cities where electricity shortages often trigger public unrest.

The coming days will be critical as officials attempt to stabilise the grid and assess whether Iranian gas flows can resume quickly — or if the country must brace for a prolonged energy shortfall.