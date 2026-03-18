Israel says it killed Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Israel said on Wednesday it had killed Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in an overnight air strike on Tehran, hours after Iran confirmed the death of national security chief Ali Larijani.

Announcing the killing of Mr Khatib, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had been authorised to “thwart any senior Iranian who is cornered, without the need for additional approval”.

There ⁠has ‌been no ​confirmation from Iran regarding Mr Khatib's reported death.

“Today, significant surprises are expected in all arenas that will escalate the war we are waging against Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon; the intensity of attacks in Iran is increasing,” Mr Katz added.

The targeted killings came more than three weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has become a regional conflict showing no signs of de-escalation.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi – one of the major political figures still standing – said in an interview aired on Wednesday he had no interest in a simple ceasefire but sought to end the war on “all fronts”.

“We don't believe in a ceasefire. We believe in ending the war on all fronts … and that we witness peace throughout the region, in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Iran and other countries of the region,” he told Al Jazeera.

More assassinations

On Tuesday, Iran confirmed that top security chief Ali Larijani and Gholamreza ⁠Soleimani, commander ​of ⁠Iran's paramilitary Basij, had been killed in an Israeli strike.

Mr Larijani's death was confirmed by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, which he led ⁠as secretary. His son and his deputy, Alireza Bayat, were also killed in the strike on Monday night, the council said. The Basij commander’s death was confirmed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iranians mourn the crew members of a vessel sunk by a US submarine. Getty Images Info

Mr Larijani was the most senior figure killed by Israel and the US since the war's first day, when they killed the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ​other members of his family and other senior officials.

Mr Khatib's ministry had sought to counter Israel's formidable intelligence gathering, announcing arrests of alleged spies and confiscating Starlink internet terminals allegedly smuggled into Iran by the US.

In a video posted on social media on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠pulled a small card out of his suit jacket pocket and said: “Today I erased two names on ​the punch card, and you see how many more to go on this batch.”

Mr Araghchi said his country's political system is “solid” and does not rely on one person, after the killing of Mr Larijani. “Of course, individuals are influential, and each person plays their role – some better, some worse, some less – but what matters is that the political system in Iran is a very solid structure,” he said.

Air raids

In Israel, air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and surrounding cities overnight. A ​man and a woman were killed ‌in Ramat Gan after sustaining severe shrapnel injuries, the national ambulance service said, bringing the death toll in Israel from the war to at least 14.

Iran has repeatedly targeted densely populated Tel Aviv, which hosts key military and security installations. It was not immediately clear ⁠what Iran had targeted in the latest strike.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar earlier said Israel “had, in effect, already won the war”, but gave no indication of when the conflict might end, saying ​only that the campaign would continue until its objectives were achieved.

The death toll in Iran since the war began has surpassed 1,440, with a further 18,700 injured, the World Health Organisation reports.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 900 people, with troops expanding their ground offensive. Iran has indicated it is not willing to experience similar conditions, after a 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that Israel continuously breached.

Since the start of conflict on February 28, an estimated 100,000 people have left Tehran and as many as 1 million households across Iran have been relocated.

Gulf countries have been intercepting daily attacks since the US-Israeli bombardment of Iran began on February 28. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly apologised to neighbouring countries, but Iranian attacks continued.

The Gulf states have condemned Iran's actions, which have resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian buildings including hotels, airports and homes.