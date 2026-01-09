Lebanese officials hold 'frank' but friendly talks with Iran's Araghchi in Beirut as Israel bombs south

The Iranian and Lebanese foreign ministers held a friendly yet frank meeting in Beirut on Friday, despite their previous well-publicised disputes.

Iran's Abbas Araghchi has sought to paint his trip to Lebanon as one with an important economic angle, at a time when the Lebanese army says it has completed stage one of the disarmament of Hezbollah, Tehran's most potent proxy.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said they had a “frank discussion” and described Mr Araghchi as “a friend, despite differences in perspectives".

Mr Araghchi was invited to Beirut by Mr Raggi, one of the Lebanese government's most outspoken critics of Hezbollah. Mr Raggi had earlier turned down Mr Araghchi's invitation to travel to Tehran, saying “current conditions were not ideal”, and instead proposed a third-country meeting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi, in Beirut. EPA

Mr Araghchi's visit came as protests over economic woes in Iran entered their 13th day. The demonstrations, which began in Tehran last month, have spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces, with internet connectivity down across the country.

The Iranian minister later met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who said: “Lebanon is prepared to strengthen economic and trade relations and is keen on establishing the best relations with Iran within a framework of mutual respect and non-interference in the affairs of the two countries."

Hezbollah and Iran have repeatedly criticised the Lebanese government's move to disarm the group. Comments by Iranian officials have also drawn rebukes from Lebanese leaders, who say they undermine the country’s sovereignty.

Mr Raggi said he wanted better relations with Iran but that he “would have preferred Iranian support to be directed exclusively to the Lebanese state and its institutions, rather than to any other party”.

The talks came on the second day of Mr Araghchi's visit. He is later set to meet Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

On Thursday, Lebanon's army said it completed the first phase of its disarmament plan in the South Litani region, near the Israeli border. In response, Israel said efforts to disarm Hezbollah by the Lebanese military and government were an encouraging start but far from sufficient.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it carried out attacks on alleged Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and a production site for weaponry, in southern Lebanon. Israel has repeatedly claimed – without providing evidence – that Hezbollah is seeking to rebuild and rise again. Lebanese officials and the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon say they have seen nothing to support the Israeli claims.

Israel continues to occupy five points of Lebanese territory and carries out regular attacks on southern Lebanon and elsewhere.