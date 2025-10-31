Lebanon's Joseph Aoun reiterates call for indirect negotiations with Israel

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has repeated his country's offer of negotiations with Israel, which continues to escalate its attacks.

Mr Aoun had called for indirect negotiations with Israel in mid-October, after US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire in Gaza, and has mentioned it again multiple times.

“Lebanon is ready for negotiations to end the Israeli occupation, but any negotiation … requires mutual willingness, which is not the case,” Mr Aoun said on Friday.

Israel “is responding to this option by carrying out more attacks against Lebanon … and intensifying tensions”, he added during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

The US heads a multinational mechanism that is supposed to monitor a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah agreed last November. Since then, Israel has carried out air strikes on Lebanon almost daily, killing at least 108 civilians including 21 women and 16 children, according to the UN human rights office.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said on Friday that the US was not an impartial mediator, citing the extensive support it gives to its ally Israel.

“We must create all the conditions and exert all the necessary pressure so that Israel respects its commitments,' he said.

He has also repeatedly criticised Israel for failing to uphold its side of the deal – such as withdrawing its troops from Lebanese territory – while noting that Lebanon has abided by its part in the agreement. That includes Hezbollah ceasing attacks on Israel and withdrawing its fighters from areas south of the Litani River.

Mr Qassem said Israel's actions were part of their effort “towards the creation of Greater Israel … which we will not accept”.

On Friday, an Israeli drone targeted a man on a motorbike in the southern village of Kunin. The Lebanese health ministry said one person was killed and another was wounded.

In the early hours of Thursday, Israeli raided the southern Lebanese border town of Blida and killed a man who was sleeping in the municipal building. The man was identified as Ibrahim Salameh, a municipal employee.

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPAD%20PRO%20(12.9%22%2C%202022) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012.9-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%20XDR%2C%202%2C732%20x%202%2C048%2C%20264ppi%2C%20wide%20colour%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20ProMotion%2C%201%2C600%20nits%20max%2C%20Apple%20Pencil%20hover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M2%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%2010-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Storage%20%E2%80%93%20128GB%2F256GB%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%2F2TB%3B%20RAM%20%E2%80%93%208GB%2F16GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPadOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2012MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%20%2B%2010MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%20optical%2F5x%20digital%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20ProRes%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20TrueDepth%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Centre%20Stage%2C%20Portrait%2C%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3B%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Four-speaker%20stereo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%2C%20smart%20connector%20(for%20folio%2Fkeyboard)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2010%20hours%20on%20Wi-Fi%3B%20up%20to%20nine%20hours%20on%20cellular%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinish%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silver%2C%20space%20grey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPad%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%2020-watt%20power%20adapter%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WiFi%20%E2%80%93%20Dh4%2C599%20(128GB)%20%2F%20Dh4%2C999%20(256GB)%20%2F%20Dh5%2C799%20(512GB)%20%2F%20Dh7%2C399%20(1TB)%20%2F%20Dh8%2C999%20(2TB)%3B%20cellular%20%E2%80%93%20Dh5%2C199%20%2F%20Dh5%2C599%20%2F%20Dh6%2C399%20%2F%20Dh7%2C999%20%2F%20Dh9%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020