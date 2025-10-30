Israeli army kills municipal worker in south Lebanon raid

The Israeli army carried out an incursion into a southern Lebanese town overnight and killed a man who was sleeping in the municipal building, Lebanon's state media reported early on Thursday.

The National News Agency said Israeli troops entered the border town of Blida and killed Ibrahim Salama, a municipal employee. It described it as a “dangerous and unprecedented attack”. Residents reported hearing screams coming from the building.

The soldiers entered Blida at around 1.30am local time and withdrew at 4am.

The attack has led to an outpouring of anger, with locals in Blida burning tyres in protest and blocking a convoy of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) that was trying to pass.

A sit-in was due to start at 10.30am in protest at what organisers called “the heinous crime” and “the absence and negligence of the Lebanese state in fulfilling its duty to protect its land and people”, according to messages circulated on WhatsApp by supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The messages also criticised Unifil and a US-led committee overseeing a ceasefire reached last year between Israel and Hezbollah, for failing to uphold their responsibilities.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned “the Israeli incursion into the town of Blida and the direct targeting of a municipal employee while performing his duties”, saying this “constitutes a blatant attack on Lebanese state institutions and sovereignty”.

“We continue to exert pressure with the UN and the states sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to ensure that these violations come to an end,” he added.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues to carry out near-daily strikes on Lebanon and maintains a presence at five points in the south, in violation of the agreement. Its operations in southern and eastern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israeli troops were to withdraw from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah was to pull back north of the Litani River and dismantle its military infrastructure in the south. Only the Lebanese army and Unifil are supposed to operate in the south.

Under heavy pressure from the US, the Lebanese government has begun efforts to disarm Hezbollah, a plan strongly opposed by the militant group and its allies. Beirut has assigned the task to the army, which is expected to complete the disarmament in the area south of the Litani by the end of the year.

Hezbollah has repeatedly said it will not disarm while Israeli troops remain in Lebanon, warning that any disarmament would erode the country’s defences. The group was severely weakened during its last war with Israel.

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

RESULTS %3Cp%3E%0D5pm%3A%20Deerfields%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(Turf)%202%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Taajer%2C%20Richard%20Mullen%20(jockey)%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Ketbi%20(trainer)%0D%3Cbr%3E5.30pm%3A%20The%20Galleria%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Zafaranah%2C%20Antonio%20Fresu%2C%20Musabah%20Al%20Muhairi%0D%3Cbr%3E6pm%3A%20Wathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(T)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Ifahat%20Du%20Loup%2C%20Abdul%20Aziz%20Al%20Balushi%2C%20Sulaiman%20Al%20Ghunaimi%0D%3Cbr%3E6.30pm%3A%20Mazyad%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20AF%20Majalis%2C%20Tadhg%20O%E2%80%99Shea%2C%20Ernst%20Oertel%0D%3Cbr%3E7pm%3A%20Dalma%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Bassam%20Al%20Wathba%2C%20Bernardi%20Pinheiro%2C%20Majed%20Al%20Jahouri%0D%3Cbr%3E7.30pm%3A%20World%20Trade%20Centre%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Fawaareq%2C%20Dane%20O%E2%80%99Neill%2C%20Doug%20Watson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5