US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon as Israel intensifies strikes

Three people have been killed in Israeli strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, with the attacks launched before US envoy Morgan Ortagus is expected to visit the country as Washington pushes for the disarmament of Hezbollah.

One person was killed in an attack on a car at Naqoura, in Tyre province, Lebanon's Health Ministry said on Sunday. Another person died in a strike on a vehicle in Nabi Sheet, in the eastern Baalbek region. A Syrian citizen was killed and another was injured in a strike on the town of Al Hafir, also in Baalbek, the ministry added.

Israel has intensified strikes on Lebanon in recent weeks despite a nearly year-long ceasefire with Hezbollah. Several deadly attacks have been launched in the past few days. Israel claimed two members of Hezbollah were the targets of its attacks on Sunday.

The military said it killed a Hezbollah "weapons dealer and smuggler" in eastern Lebanon named Ali Hussein Al Mousawi. The military added that it also killed a Hezbollah representative in southern Lebanon who it identified as Abd Mahmoud Al Sayed.

Also on Sunday, the UN said an Israeli drone dropped a grenade close to peacekeepers in Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon and that an Israeli tank fired towards the patrolling force. The UN's Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) said Israel's actions breached Lebanon's sovereignty and showed "disregard for the safety and security of the peacekeepers".

Israel's military accused peacekeepers of shooting down a drones, which it claimed did not pose a threat to Unifil forces.

As part of last year's ceasefire, Israeli troops were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah was to pull back to north of the Litani River, as well as to dismantle military infrastructure in the south.

A Unifil vehicle in the village of Odaisseh, in southern Lebanon. EPA

Only the Lebanese military and Unifil are supposed to have a presence in the south of the country. But Israel has kept troops at five border points it deems strategic and it continues to bomb Lebanon every day.

Under pressure from the US, the Lebanese government has moved to begin disarming Hezbollah, a plan fiercely opposed by the Iran-backed group and its allies. Beirut has assigned the task to the army, which is expected to complete the disarming of Hezbollah in the area south of the Litani by the end of the year.

Hezbollah has resisted any talks over its weapons until Israel ceases its attacks and withdraws from Lebanon – a policy repeated by the group's leader, Naim Qassem, on Sunday.

Lebanese state media reported that Ms Ortagus is set to visit the country this week. She is expected to attend a meeting of a committee charged with monitoring the ceasefire, as well as hold talks with President Joseph Aoun.

On Sunday, Ms Ortagus was in Israel where she visited the Lebanese border with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and the US ambassador to the country, Mike Huckabee. Ms Ortagus was briefed on Hezbollah's alleged efforts to rebuild its infrastructure along the frontier, Israeli media reported.

