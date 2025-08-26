US diplomat Morgan Ortagus gets star treatment from Lebanese celebrity hairstylist Tony El Mendelek

Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus took a detour from diplomacy and stopped by the salon chair of Lebanese hairstylist Tony El Mendelek in Beirut on Monday.

El Mendelek shared a video of Ortagus's transformation on social media, captioning it: “The woman you’ve been all waiting for.”

He also shared additional videos of the makeover in progress. “The gorgeous Morgan Ortagus with a coiffure made in Lebanon,” he posted.

A later clip shows Ortagus smiling approvingly at her new hairdo.

Ortagus, a former US State Department spokeswoman, was named Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East earlier this year by US President Donald Trump. She, along with a high-level American delegation including Special Envoy Tom Barrack and senator Lindsey Graham, are in the Lebanese capital this week to discuss a US plan to disarm Hezbollah and other militant groups.

Ortagus and Barrack were in Israel on Sunday, where they pressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back his attacks in Lebanon, according to media reports, arguing that easing military pressure could encourage the Lebanese government to take a step forward on Hezbollah’s disarmament plan.

El Mendelek is a popular hairstylist who has worked with a host of Arab celebrities over 25 years, from Egyptian pop star Sherine Abdel‑Wahab to Emirati-Yemeni singer and actress Balqees.

Trained in London and Paris, he operates several salons in Beirut as well as in other locations in Lebanon and in Dubai. He's set to open a branch of his eponymous salon in Riyadh soon.

With more than 700,000 followers on Instagram alone, El Mendelek, along with his wife, events planner Elena Massabni, are also social media stars. Their glamorous 2022 wedding in Beirut made headlines across the region. The couple have a one-year-old daughter, Yasma.