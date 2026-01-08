Iran's Foreign Minister insists Tehran respects Lebanon's sovereignty during Beirut visit

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was seeking to strengthen relations with Lebanon during a visit to Beirut on Thursday, even as the Lebanese government inches away from the influence of Tehran by disarming Hezbollah.

Mr Araghchi talked up bilateral economic opportunities and increasing trade after arriving on the day the Lebanese Army announced it had completed the first phase of the process to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah, near the border with Israel, in an “effective and tangible way”.

He said: “We are determined to strengthen relations between Lebanon and Iran based on common interests and mutual respect, and we support Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity."

Hezbollah and its main patron Iran have repeatedly criticised the Lebanese government's plan to disarm the group and comments from Iranian officials have been criticised by Lebanon's leaders, who say they illustrate a lack of respect for the country's sovereignty.

Mr Araghchi was invited to Beirut by his opposite number Youssef Rajji, one of the Lebanese government's most prominent critics of Hezbollah and of Iranian interference. Mr Rajji had earlier turned down Mr Araghchi's invitation to Tehran, saying current conditions were not ideal and instead proposing a third country.

Mr Araghchi said Thursday's visit came “at a particularly important time for Lebanon”, alluding to continuing Israeli strikes and tension over the disarmament of Hezbollah.

He said ⁠the ​purpose ‍of his visit ‌was to ⁠discuss Israel's “challenges and threats” ⁠to regional security

Mr Araghchi arrived in Beirut on Thursday morning as the Lebanese Cabinet was meeting at the Presidential Palace to be briefed by the army on disarmament progress.

Iranian state media had talked up economic co-operation ahead of the visit and Mr Araghchi was scheduled to meet Lebanon's Economy Minister Amr Bisat in the afternoon.

Speaking of the US, the Foreign Minister said Tehran remained ⁠open to ​negotiations with the ​US ‌as long as ​they are based on “mutual respect and ‌interests”, but was ‍also ready for ⁠war if that was Washington's intent.