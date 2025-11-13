Rubio 'optimistic' on UN resolution for Gaza security force after Egypt says new draft in works

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he is optimistic that the UN Security Council will finalise a resolution backing an international security force for Gaza.

His remarks came after Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said a new draft of the resolution is being drawn up by officials in New York.

"We feel optimistic that it's going to happen," Mr Rubio said. "I think we're making good progress on the language of the resolution and hopefully we'll have action on it very soon."

Last week, the US circulated a first draft, which would authorise a two-year mandate for a transitional administration in Gaza and an international force to oversee security and demilitarisation.

It was shared with the UN Security Council’s 10 elected members, as well as regional partners the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

“In New York, a new draft is being prepared,” Mr Abdelatty said at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Wednesday. “Certain units will be formed and their mandate needs to be delineated clearly," he added, referring to the security force. "We need to fine-tune these details to preserve the rights of Palestinian people.”

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian businesses in West Bank 00:27

US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan in September aimed at ending the war in Gaza and bringing what he described as "eternal peace" to the region.

The first phase helped bring about a ceasefire in the war-torn enclave on October 10, and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees. The second stage focuses on disarming Hamas and the future government of Gaza – sticking points that have caused previous truce talks to fall through.

The plan also proposes the establishment of an international stabilisation force to help maintain the ceasefire and security in the enclave. The force is set to be given its mandate through a vote at the UN Security Council.

Mr Abdelatty did not specify whether the new draft resolution is a complete departure from the version circulated last week by the US. Mr Rubio said the US was in talks with various countries on ways to "balance their interests here and how that's structured beyond just the security force".

The US has advocated a force from Muslim-majority countries. The UAE was considered to be among countries that could take part but on Monday said it was unlikely to join. Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said the UAE does "not yet see a clear framework" for the security force.

At least 245 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire began, Gaza's Health Ministry says.

The Israeli military said its forces had killed three militants in the southern area of Rafah on Wednesday while dismantling tunnels under their control.

Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement. But the US has said it is committed to making Mr Trump's plan work. Last month, during a visit to Israel, Mr Rubio said there was “no plan B”.

“This is the best plan, it's the only plan, it's one that we think can succeed,” he said.

However, a surge in violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank is raising fears over a potential spillover. Mr Rubio was asked on Wednesday whether the latest spate of settler attacks could undermine the Gaza plan.

"I hope not," he said. "We don't expect it to. We'll do everything we can to make sure it doesn't happen."

Israel's President Isaac Herzog as well as high-ranking military officials on Wednesday called for an end to the growing wave of settler violence. Mr Herzog described the attacks as "shocking and serious". He said the violence “crosses a red line", before adding that “all state authorities must act decisively to eradicate the phenomenon".

His remarks came after dozens of masked Israeli settlers attacked the West Bank villages of Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf on Tuesday, setting fire to vehicles and property before clashing with Israeli soldiers.

