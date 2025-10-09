French plan to deliver Gaza support alongside US ceasefire deal

French President Emmanuel Macron opened an international meeting in Paris on Thursday to discuss the situation in postwar Gaza by saying that he wanted it to work in parallel with the US initiative.

Speaking just hours after a ceasefire plan was concluded in Egypt, which he described as “historic,” Mr Macron warned there was more work to be done for US President Donald Trump’s peace plan to be fully implemented.

“The work and responsibilities do not stop at this initial stage, which is nevertheless very important, nor at the narrow circle of stakeholders in the conflict,” Mr Macron said, referring to the need for Hamas to respect the ceasefire and Israel’s cabinet to agree on the hostage release agreement.

“This is why our meeting this afternoon is very important and is complementary and in complete continuity with the American initiative,” Mr Macron added.

“President Trump has charted an ambitious path towards a comprehensive agreement in the Middle East. This commitment is essential, and we are here to support its vision.”

US absence

The US was notably absent from the meeting, which was attended by Arab and European allies. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had initially planned to attend but cancelled his trip, according to French diplomatic sources. “He had indeed planned to come, but the latest developments in Sharm El Sheikh have led him to revise his schedule to stay with the American president,” French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said.

Referring to media reports alleging different explanations for Mr Rubio's absence, including Israeli pressure, Mr Confavreux warned against speculation. “It is essentially a matter of schedule,” he said.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, next to France's outgoing Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot (L) and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (R), speaks during a meeting on the day after for Gaza. EPA

At the top of the meeting’s agenda was the framework for an international stabilisation mission in postwar Gaza, as outlined in US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan. The plan requires a mandate from the UN Security Council.

“This force will train and equip Palestinian forces in Gaza, in co-operation with Jordan and Egypt, who have extensive experience in this area,” Mr Macron said, adding that France was ready to play a role.

Mr Macron also issued a strong warning against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, describing them as an “existential threat to the State of Palestine” and a breach of international law. “It is important not to add another conflict zone to the one we are already trying to resolve. We must remain vigilant,” he said.

The conference began with a meeting between Arab ministers hosted by caretaker Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, the UAE's Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi, and foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan and Egypt were present.

They were later joined by European foreign ministers from the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, as well as representatives from Canada and Indonesia, which offered last month to send 20,000 troops to postwar Gaza.

The EU's foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, who was also present, said that the EU is ready to resume its border training mission for Palestinian customs, EUBAM Rafah. “This is the best chance we have right now,” she said.

Military experts have suggested that a combat-ready force composed of professional militaries from Arab states and Europe could number up to 60,000 troops. Israel, which sharply criticised the Paris meeting, alleging it was organised behind its back, warned no decisions on Gaza could be made without Israel's approval.

While details on the stabilisation mission remain vague, there has been talk of a Nato-style contribution of the kind that has been in place since 2018 in Iraq. The mission, which is widely viewed as a success, includes a large number of European security officials deployed to train Iraqi security officials in public institutions such as the Interior Ministry.

Responding to a question by The National, Mr Confavreux said: “The contribution to a stabilisation force can include different things: it could be training, it could be equipment, it could possibly be forces. At this stage, it is too early to tell you what France will actually contribute, but that will be part of the discussions we will have this afternoon.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Macron received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman at the Elysee on helping broker the ceasefire plan between Israel and Hamas. Its first phase will allow for the freeing of all hostages in Gaza, Israeli withdrawal to an agreed point and the release of some Palestinian detainees.

The two leaders discussed the modalities of implementation of this agreement and their respective contributions, the Elysee said. The meeting was also “an opportunity to reaffirm their shared commitment to a two-state political solution, the only way to bring peace and security to all in the Middle East”, it added.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious peace prize, held its final meeting on Monday, the Nobel Institute said on Thursday, a day ahead of the announcement of the 2025 laureate. This means a decision was made about the laureate or laureates before the conclusion of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which included a ceasefire and the release of hostages. President Donald Trump pushed for the ceasefire as part of a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza war.

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

