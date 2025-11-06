Israeli military vehicles drive through the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in February. EPA
Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

Violence in the occupied territory has surged since the war in Gaza began in October 2023

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

November 06, 2025

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a raid early on Thursday in a town west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, health authorities said.

Murad Fawzi Abu Seifen, 15, was killed in the town of Yamun, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement. Official news agency Wafa reported that Israeli authorities were holding his body.

The teenager is the latest victim of a surge in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

Israeli forces shot him four times on the street after storming the town overnight, Wafa reported, citing local sources. The soldiers prevented ambulance crews from reaching him and left him to bleed to death before seizing his body.

The Israeli forces also positioned snipers on a building in the town during the raid, Wafa said.

An Israeli air strike last week killed three Palestinians described as members of a "terrorist cell" near Jenin. Hamas, the militant group whose attack on southern Israel sparked the war in Gaza, said two of those killed were members.

The Israeli military launched large-scale operations in refugee camps in Jenin and other areas of the northern West Bank after a brief ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip in January.

The raids, which Israel said were targeting Palestinian armed groups, have displaced tens of thousands of residents and caused widespread destruction of roads and buildings.

At least 995 Palestinians, including militants, have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the start of the war in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

During the same period, 43 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks, according to official Israeli figures.

A new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in Gaza on October 10, mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Updated: November 06, 2025, 10:08 AM
