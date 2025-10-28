Three Palestinians shot dead in West Bank raid by Israeli forces

Three Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead men as Abdullah Muhammad Omar Jalmana, 27, Qais Ibrahim Muhammad Al Bitawi, 21, and Ahmed Azmi Arif Nashti, 29.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli forces stormed the village, besieged an area of agricultural land and shot dead the three young men. The agency added that the army also bombed a vehicle belonging to the three men, setting it ablaze along with a number of olive trees.

Israel's army said in a statement that its troops identified a “terrorist” cell inside a cave near Jenin before firing on three militants as they emerged from the hideout.

“Two terrorists were eliminated and one was injured. After a short while, the IAF eliminated the additional terrorist,” the military said, using an acronym for the Israeli Air Force.

The operation in the village of Kfar Qud on Tuesday was carried out jointly by the army and the Israeli police's elite counterterrorism unit Yamam.

People inspect the site where Israeli forces killed three Palestinians near Jenin on Tuesday. Reuters

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz hailed the operation, warning that any attempt by terrorist organisations to rebuild infrastructure “will be crushed with an iron fist”.

“I have ordered the [Israeli military] to take all necessary measures, on the ground and from the air, to eliminate terrorist threats in Judea and Samaria,” he added, using the Israeli biblical term for the West Bank.

Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned the raid, calling it part of a “systematic policy of field killings”. The group said the shootings “add to the record of bloody crimes committed by the occupation against our people”.

Israel has stepped up military operations in the West Bank since the Gaza war broke out two years ago. Last winter the military launched a large-scale campaign across several northern West Bank refugee camps that aimed to suppress Palestinian armed groups.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have since been displaced in the West Bank, where Israel has demolished dozens of homes and buildings.

At least 988 Palestinians, including militants, have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the start of the Gaza war, according to the Palestinian health ministry. During the same period, 43 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in attacks by Palestinians, according to official Israeli figures.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967. Palestinians and most countries regard all the settlements as illegal under international law.

