Egyptian equipment and personnel cross into Gaza through the Karam Abu Salem crossing on Saturday night. EPA
News

MENA

Egyptian search and rescue team enters Gaza to help find deceased hostages

Army team backed by heavy equipment will also defuse unexploded ordnance

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

October 26, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

An Egyptian army search and rescue team equipped with heavy machinery has entered the Gaza Strip to help find and recover the remains of deceased Israeli hostages, sources told The National on Sunday.

They said the team, which arrived in Gaza late on Saturday, will be operating in areas of the enclave not controlled by the Israeli military.

The team will also help in defusing unexploded ordnance left from the two-year-old Gaza war, which was paused by a US-brokered ceasefire on October 10.

As part of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, Hamas has since the ceasefire took effect released 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians who had been detained in Israeli prisons.

Hamas has also returned the remains of 15 of 28 hostages who died while in captivity in Gaza. Their return has been impeded by the large-scale destruction in the enclave, where deceased hostages have been buried inside Hamas's underground tunnels that were destroyed by Israel.

Palestinians walk among the ruins of their destroyed homes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Saturday. EPA
The sources gave no details on the size of the Egyptian team or the type of machinery they took with them, but said their mission is being carried out in co-ordination with Israel and the US.

Egypt, which borders Israel and Gaza, mediated the ceasefire along with the US, Qatar and Turkey. The deal was celebrated in Egypt on October 13 by Mr Trump and at least 30 other world leaders at a ceremony hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The ceasefire and the release of the hostages and Palestinian prisoners are part of the first phase of Mr Trump's 20-point peace plan, whose later stages include such delicate steps as disarming Hamas, the governance of postwar Gaza and the presence of an international stabilisation force in the territory.

Updated: October 26, 2025, 5:25 AM
EgyptGazaIsraelHamas