Israel orders strikes on Gaza as it accuses Hamas of faking hostage search

Israel on Tuesday night ordered "powerful strikes" on Gaza after accusing Hamas of faking its search for dead hostages.

The Israeli military claimed Hamas had buried a body then staged a sham "discovery" shortly afterwards. Army drone footage claimed to show Hamas operatives hiding the remains.

After talks with security chiefs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to "immediately carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip", his office said, amid fears for the three-week-old ceasefire.

A new round of Israeli strikes would be the second major breach of the ceasefire after a bombardment two weekends ago that killed 44 people. Israel blamed that on an incident in southern Gaza in which two troops were

Hamas says it needs time to locate the remains of hostages in Gaza, where Israeli troops are still operating and two years of bombardment have left bodies buried under rubble.

An Egyptian search and rescue team entered Gaza over the weekend to bolster the search for remains. But the Israeli army said Hamas was "attempting to create a false impression of efforts to locate the bodies".

Mr Netanyahu's office earlier said partial remains handed over last night belonged to Israeli hostage Ofir Tzarfati - whose body had already been returned in 2023. There was no immediate comment from Hamas or the Red Cross, which is mediating the handover.

"This constitutes a clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organisation," Mr Netanyahu's office said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold a security discussion with the heads of the security establishment to discuss Israel's steps in response to the violations."

Under the ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Hamas was to hand over 20 surviving Israeli hostages - which it has done - and the remains of 28 others.

Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned. Officials in Gaza say Israel has provided unidentified and mutilated remains, some of which have since been buried in a mass grave.

West Bank violence

Fears have also risen over Israeli ambitions in the occupied West Bank. Three have been shot dead by Israeli forces on Tuesday during a raid in the north of the occupied territory.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead men as Abdullah Muhammad Omar Jalmana, 27, Qais Ibrahim Muhammad Al Bitawi, 21, and Ahmed Azmi Arif Nashti, 29.

Israeli forces stormed the village of Kafr Qud, besieged an area of farmland and shot dead the three young men, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said. The army also bombed a vehicle belonging to the three men, setting it on fire along with a number of olive trees, Wafa added.

The Israeli military said its troops identified a “terrorist” cell inside a cave near Jenin, before firing on three militants as they emerged from the hideout.

“Two terrorists were eliminated and one was injured. After a short while, the [air force] eliminated the additional terrorist,” the military said in a statement.

The joint operation on Tuesday was carried out by the military and the Israeli police's elite counterterrorism unit Yamam.

People inspect the site where Israeli forces killed three Palestinians near Jenin on Tuesday. Reuters

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz hailed the operation, warning that any attempt by terrorist organisations to rebuild infrastructure “will be crushed with an iron fist”.

“I have ordered the [Israeli military] to take all necessary measures, on the ground and from the air, to eliminate terrorist threats in Judea and Samaria,” he added, using the Israeli biblical term for the West Bank.

Hamas condemned the raid, calling it part of a “systematic policy of field killings”. The group said the shootings “add to the record of bloody crimes committed by the occupation against our people”.

Israel has stepped up military operations in the West Bank since the Gaza war broke out two years ago. Last winter the military launched a large-scale campaign across several northern West Bank refugee camps that aimed to suppress Palestinian armed groups.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have since been displaced in the West Bank, where Israel has demolished dozens of homes and buildings.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Final results: Open men

Australia 94 (4) beat New Zealand 48 (0) Plate men

England 85 (3) beat India 81 (1) Open women

Australia 121 (4) beat South Africa 52 (0) Under 22 men

Australia 68 (2) beat New Zealand 66 (2) Under 22 women

Australia 92 (3) beat New Zealand 54 (1)

MATCH INFO South Africa 66 (Tries: De Allende, Nkosi, Reinach (3), Gelant, Steyn, Brits, Willemse; Cons: Jantjies 8 ) Canada 7 (Tries: Heaton; Cons: Nelson)

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

PSA DUBAI WORLD SERIES FINALS LINE-UP Men’s:

Mohamed El Shorbagy (EGY)

Ali Farag (EGY)

Simon Rosner (GER)

Tarek Momen (EGY)

Miguel Angel Rodriguez (COL)

Gregory Gaultier (FRA)

Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY)

Nick Matthew (ENG) Women's:

Nour El Sherbini (EGY)

Raneem El Welily (EGY)

Nour El Tayeb (EGY)

Laura Massaro (ENG)

Joelle King (NZE)

Camille Serme (FRA)

Nouran Gohar (EGY)

Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG)

if you go The flights Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours. The hotel Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes. The tour Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg