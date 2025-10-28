Israel orders strikes on Gaza as it accuses Hamas of faking hostage search

Israel on Tuesday night ordered "powerful strikes" on Gaza after accusing Hamas of faking its search for dead hostages.
The Israeli military claimed Hamas had buried a body then staged a sham "discovery" shortly afterwards. Army drone footage claimed to show Hamas operatives hiding the remains.
After talks with security chiefs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to "immediately carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip", his office said, amid fears for the three-week-old ceasefire.
A new round of Israeli strikes would be the second major breach of the ceasefire after a bombardment two weekends ago that killed 44 people. Israel blamed that on an incident in southern Gaza in which two troops were
Hamas says it needs time to locate the remains of hostages in Gaza, where Israeli troops are still operating and two years of bombardment have left bodies buried under rubble.
An Egyptian search and rescue team entered Gaza over the weekend to bolster the search for remains. But the Israeli army said Hamas was "attempting to create a false impression of efforts to locate the bodies".
Mr Netanyahu's office earlier said partial remains handed over last night belonged to Israeli hostage Ofir Tzarfati - whose body had already been returned in 2023. There was no immediate comment from Hamas or the Red Cross, which is mediating the handover.
"This constitutes a clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organisation," Mr Netanyahu's office said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold a security discussion with the heads of the security establishment to discuss Israel's steps in response to the violations."
Under the ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Hamas was to hand over 20 surviving Israeli hostages - which it has done - and the remains of 28 others.
Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned. Officials in Gaza say Israel has provided unidentified and mutilated remains, some of which have since been buried in a mass grave.
West Bank violence
Fears have also risen over Israeli ambitions in the occupied West Bank. Three have been shot dead by Israeli forces on Tuesday during a raid in the north of the occupied territory.
The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead men as Abdullah Muhammad Omar Jalmana, 27, Qais Ibrahim Muhammad Al Bitawi, 21, and Ahmed Azmi Arif Nashti, 29.
Israeli forces stormed the village of Kafr Qud, besieged an area of farmland and shot dead the three young men, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said. The army also bombed a vehicle belonging to the three men, setting it on fire along with a number of olive trees, Wafa added.
The Israeli military said its troops identified a “terrorist” cell inside a cave near Jenin, before firing on three militants as they emerged from the hideout.
“Two terrorists were eliminated and one was injured. After a short while, the [air force] eliminated the additional terrorist,” the military said in a statement.
The joint operation on Tuesday was carried out by the military and the Israeli police's elite counterterrorism unit Yamam.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz hailed the operation, warning that any attempt by terrorist organisations to rebuild infrastructure “will be crushed with an iron fist”.
“I have ordered the [Israeli military] to take all necessary measures, on the ground and from the air, to eliminate terrorist threats in Judea and Samaria,” he added, using the Israeli biblical term for the West Bank.
Hamas condemned the raid, calling it part of a “systematic policy of field killings”. The group said the shootings “add to the record of bloody crimes committed by the occupation against our people”.
Israel has stepped up military operations in the West Bank since the Gaza war broke out two years ago. Last winter the military launched a large-scale campaign across several northern West Bank refugee camps that aimed to suppress Palestinian armed groups.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have since been displaced in the West Bank, where Israel has demolished dozens of homes and buildings.