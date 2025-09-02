Israel summons 40,000 troops for Gaza city conquest

Israeli army reservists have begun reporting for duty as the country mobilises for a new offensive to capture Gaza city, despite warnings of catastrophic consequences for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Israeli media reported the call-up was the largest summoning of reservists since the Gaza war began, with 40,000 set to report for duty. The military said last month that 60,000 reserve orders were being issued.

Public broadcaster Kan reported fewer than expected are answering the call to serve, as fatigue takes hold among soldiers, many of whom have served for hundreds of days. There are widespread fears the military operation could endanger hostages held in the strip.

A call-up on such a scale is a sign that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to go ahead with the offensive, despite polling consistently showing the majority of Israelis prefer a hostage deal over continued fighting with Hamas. There are also reports of stormy dissent from Israel's senior military leadership.

The Israeli army said on Tuesday troops would be provided with "combat equipment, personal gear and full tactical equipment". It said they were training for fighting in both urban and open terrain.

On the ground in Gaza, the civil defence agency said at least 45 people had been killed by Israeli forces, including 10 in an air strike on homes in the south-west of Gaza city.

Relatives of Israeli hostages hold a protest demanding their release and opposing the new offensive in Gaza. AP

Israel’s security cabinet approved the plan to capture Gaza city last month. Israel currently holds about 75 per cent of the strip. Conquest of Gaza city would move the military significantly closer to full occupation, which critics say would represent an unsustainable drain on resources while intensifying already unprecedented international criticism.

The UN says hundreds of thousands of civilians live in areas facing invasion. Contradictory Israeli orders, a lack of space in areas the army has instructed people to move to, a worsening famine and fears of permanent displacement among residents have led aid agencies to believe many Palestinians will stay put.

Details of a stormy six-hour cabinet meeting emerged on Monday in Israeli media, at which one minister reportedly insulted the army's chief of staff, while Mr Netanyahu claimed US President Donald Trump wants a decisive military operation to defeat Hamas in Gaza and that a partial deal is “not on the table”.

Last week, Israeli outlet Channel 12 published part of a classified document circulated among military leadership, which said Israel had “made every possible mistake” in the operation so far, and had failed to achieve its objectives to defeat Hamas and rescue hostages. Israel’s military said it was investigating how the document was leaked and said it had met the targets of the operation.

