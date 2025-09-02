Egypt urges EU to pressure Israel into accepting Gaza truce proposal

Egypt has appealed to the European Union to pressure Israel to accept a Hamas-approved Gaza ceasefire proposal, put forward by Cairo and Qatar, and to end its military expansion in the enclave.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, on the sidelines of the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on Monday.

Mr Abdelatty called on Europe to use its influence to prevent Israel from expanding its “blatant crimes” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned a “lack of responsiveness” by Israel to the Arab ceasefire proposal. The plan lays out an initial period of 60 days during which hostilities would cease and humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza – where the UN has declared a famine – without being hindered by Israel’s military blockade.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty with President of the European Council Antonio Costa. Photo: Egyptian Foreign Ministry

The proposal, which Hamas agreed to two weeks ago, also includes a steady release of hostages held by Palestinian militants in the enclave.

The 60 days would ostensibly turn into a longer-lasting peace under the Arab plan, through rounds of negotiations between both sides during the truce.

Israel’s unwillingness to engage with the Arab coalition presenting the ceasefire proposal reflects what the Egyptian Foreign Ministry described as “a total lack of intent towards achieving peace”. Israel has killed more than 63,000 Palestinian civilians since the start of its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The lack of co-operation and continuing war crimes in Gaza have stirred up concern among Israel’s neighbours, particularly Egypt and Jordan, that its decisions will undermine decades of diplomacy to reach a fragile Arab-Israeli peace, Mr Costa said.

During his keynote speech on Monday, he highlighted Europe’s efforts to bring Israel to the table, most recently at the Security Council last week, and to apply pressure for it to end “a humanitarian catastrophe that shocks the conscience of the world”.

“The use of starvation as a weapon of war is prohibited under international humanitarian law. Regrettably, while supported by 14 out of 15 [Security] Council members, this resolution was blocked by the US,” Mr Costa said.

Israel losing face

Israel has delayed its response to the proposal, sparking criticism from mediators Qatar and Egypt, as well as from Israeli politicians and the families of hostages. Meanwhile, other plans have surfaced in media reports.

A US plan envisions decade-long American custodianship of the enclave while it is rebuilt as a tourist resort and industrial hotspot.

The plan, reported by the Washington Post on Sunday but not commented on by US state agencies, would include the forced displacement of Palestinians to other countries or into restricted zones within Gaza.

Protesters in Tel Aviv, Israel, demand an immediate end to the Gaza war and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Reuters

Critics warn that the scheme would amount to ethnic cleansing.

However, Israel is losing friends even in Washington, according to an interview with US President Donald Trump by popular right-wing news outlet the Daily Caller.

Mr Trump said he was aware that Israel’s once iron-clad lobby in the US Congress has been significantly weakened, mainly because even young Republicans, who have historically supported Israel, are increasingly viewing it negatively.

“Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress, and now they don’t, you know, I’m a little surprised to see that,” Mr Trump said. He added that while Israel may be winning the war in Gaza militarily, it was “hurting” the country in terms of public opinion.

But US-Israeli relations remain untouched on the executive level as Mr Trump called the political forces turning on Israel “lunatics” and stressed that “Israel is amazing, because, you know, I have good support from Israel … Look, nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran.”

More western nations are deciding to recognise a Palestinian state, with Belgium the latest to announce its decision.

