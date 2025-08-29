Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Israel's conflicting orders in Gaza, and European sanctions on Iran

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

August 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel's displacement orders in Gaza trigger alarm and confusion. Three European countries have launched the process to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme. Israel has landed commandos on the outskirts of Damascus.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

European powers trigger snapback nuclear sanctions on Iran

Confusion and dire conditions face Gaza city residents amid contradictory displacement orders

Israeli commandos land in Syria in clash over 'spy equipment'

This episode features Sunniva Rose, Europe correspondent; Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership

Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score.

Zones

A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

The specs

Engine: Turbocharged four-cylinder 2.7-litre

Power: 325hp

Torque: 500Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh189,700

On sale: now

The specs

AT4 Ultimate, as tested

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 420hp

Torque: 623Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)

On sale: Now

Updated: August 29, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

More Podcasts

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. AP Photo

Israel's conflicting orders in Gaza, and European sanctions on Iran

Women in Lebanon protest against US envoy Tom Barrack, holding a poster that says 'we will not leave the weapons'. AP

What guarantees does Lebanon have after Hezbollah disarms?

A journey through the emirates, name by name

A journey through the emirates, name by name

The Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces march on 'Al-Quds Day' in Baghdad. AP

Iraq pulls PMF bill, and Barrack cuts short Lebanon trip

More podcasts