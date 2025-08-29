Israel's conflicting orders in Gaza, and European sanctions on Iran

Israel's displacement orders in Gaza trigger alarm and confusion. Three European countries have launched the process to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme. Israel has landed commandos on the outskirts of Damascus.
On this episode of Trending Middle East:
European powers trigger snapback nuclear sanctions on Iran
Confusion and dire conditions face Gaza city residents amid contradictory displacement orders
Israeli commandos land in Syria in clash over 'spy equipment'
This episode features Sunniva Rose, Europe correspondent; Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.
Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.
