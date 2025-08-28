Israeli troops raid site outside Damascus after air strikes

Israeli troops have raided a site near Kiswah outside Damascus after bombing the area hours earlier, Syrian state media reported, in an operation attacking an airbase used by Iran during the Assad era.
The raid was the first of its kind since the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad last December, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor that relies on a network of sources on the ground.
Syria's state-run Sana news agency reported that Israeli troops were flown into the area for the operation, “the details of which are not yet known, amid continued intensive reconnaissance flights”.
It also quoted a government source as saying Syrian soldiers had found “surveillance and eavesdropping devices” at the site before it was hit by Israeli air strikes on Tuesday. Six Syrian soldiers were killed in those air strikes, state-run television reported, and the site was bombed again on Wednesday before the ground raid.
Syrian army units destroyed some of the surveillance and eavesdropping systems, Sana added.
The observatory said the site contained weapons used by the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, one of Mr Al Assad's main allies before he was ousted last year.
A military source told Reuters that Syria believes equipment was left behind in the area, perhaps by Iran-backed militias. The new Syrian army – put together after Mr Al Assad's fall – has in recent months established a token presence in the Kiswah area.
Israel has regularly struck Syria since rebels toppled Mr Al Assad. It has also opened talks with interim authorities in Damascus on a security deal, in a process being mediated by the US.
The Israeli military did not comment on Wednesday's ground operation. But on Tuesday, Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned “recent Israeli attacks on its territory”.
“These aggressive practices constitute a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and relevant Security Council resolutions, and constitute a direct threat to peace and security in the region,” the ministry said.
Israel has repeatedly cited security concerns in its military interventions in Syria, including what it sees as an obligation to protect the Druze minority in the south, who share links with members of the sect living in Israel.
Israel also occupies much of a UN-patrolled demilitarised zone on the Syrian-held side of an armistice line between the two countries established in 1974.
