Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara to speak at UN's 80th session next month

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara will participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly next month, a Foreign Ministry official told AFP on Monday.

The official said Mr Al Shara will participate in the UN General Assembly in New York "and will deliver a speech”. This will be the first speech by a Syrian president since 1967.

Mr Al Shara, who once pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda before severing ties in 2016, met US President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia in May in a bid to have sanctions on Syria removed.

The US in December scrapped a $10 million reward for the arrest of the Syrian leader following meetings between senior diplomats and representatives from the new government.

World leaders will converge on New York next month to attend the annual high-level meeting during the high-level week starting on September 23 under the theme “Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights”.

Leaders from nations including Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Ukraine and France are scheduled to speak.

Richard Gowan, UN director at the International Crisis Group, told The National that Mr Trump and several European and Arab leaders “would be glad to welcome him into the UN club”.

Last week, Mr Al Shara appointed Ibrahim Olabi, a British-educated human rights lawyer, as the country’s new ambassador to the UN, replacing Kusay Aldahak, a career diplomat who was appointed by former president Bashar Al Assad, as UN ambassador.

last month, an UN diplomat told The National that the US was preparing to circulate to the UN Security Council a draft resolution calling for the removal of sanctions on Mr Al Shara.

Discussions are already under way between the Security Council's permanent members – the US, France, UK, China and Russia – to potentially delist Mr Al Shara, his Minister of Interior Anas Khattab and Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the group that forms the backbone of the Syrian government, as part of broader efforts to ease economic recovery, sources said.

Discussions will be “complicated” and require a targeted approach rather than a blanket lifting.

Any delisting would require consensus among the Security Council’s 15 members, some of which have previously opposed easing sanctions on Syrian groups.

Mr Al Shara is under international pressure to protect minorities in the country after two waves of sectarian killing that attacked Alawites and Druze areas this year.

This month, the UN Security Council condemned attacks against civilians and called for humanitarian access after a sharp escalation of violence in Syria’s Sweida region since mid-July.

The statement called on the Syrian interim authorities to protect all Syrians “regardless of ethnicity or religion” and warned that “there can be no meaningful recovery in Syria without genuine safety and protection for all Syrians”.

Ambassadors said they were “deeply concerned” by the recent fighting, which has included “mass killings” and led to the internal displacement of about 192,000 people.

