Druze leader issues call for separation from Syria

Syrian Druze spiritual leader Hikmat Al Hijri has called for the creation of a separate homeland for the minority sect, more than a month after Israeli intervention foiled a government attempt to take over the Druze heartland of Sweida.

Mr Al Hijri said “all free countries and people must stand with us as the Druze sect in southern Syria, to announce a separate region to protect us”. His remarks were made during a meeting with supporters at his headquarters in Qanawat, southern Syria, on Monday, according to widely circulated video footage.

“Our path begins under a new banner after the recent ordeal that aimed to exterminate the Druze community in Syria,” Mr Al Hijri said. He did not elaborate on how the Druze could separate from Syria, given wide Arab support for the government and lack of direct access to Israel.

It is the first time that a major Druze figure has made such a call since Sweida was a separate entity under the French mandate in the 1920, in defiance of the new central authorities dominated by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS). The group, which splintered from Al Qaeda around a decade ago, deposed former president Bashar Al Assad in December.

There was no immediate reaction from Damascus. However, Saudi Arabia, a major supporter of current Syrian leader Ahmad Al Shara, said it “categorically rejects any separatist calls that [would] divide Syria”. An official statement said “all components of the Syrian people must co-operate to continue building the new Syrian state”.

The Druze of Sweida, who number several hundred thousands, coalesced around Mr Al Hijri after an offensive to impose central control over Sweida city was foiled in July by Israeli firepower.

The city remains surrounded by government forces and auxiliaries, restricting supplies and separating the Druze of Sweida from the rest of Syria, particularly Damascus. A sizeable Druze community lives on the city's outskirts.

Government forces and allied militia initially overcome Druze armed resistance when they swept into Sweida last month. However, they retreated to the northern and western edges of the city after coming under Israeli air strikes. A Syrian army division is stationed to the east of Sweida. The province borders Jordan in the south.

Druze survival is seen as a barometer of the fate of other minorities under HTS rule, particularly the Alawites, who dominated power in Syria for six decades until the fall of the Assad regime.

Mr Al Hijri has angered Damascus by demanding a civil constitution and describing the authorities as extremists. He also demanded that security troops in Sweida are drawn from the local communities.

