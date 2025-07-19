Hamas to discuss list of Palestinians to be freed from Israeli jails with Gaza truce mediators

Egyptian and Qatari mediators are set to meet senior Hamas officials in Doha on Saturday to go over a list of Palestinian detainees the group wants Israel to release as part of a hostage swap, sources told The National on Saturday.

The latest negotiations towards a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas began in Doha on July 6 amid high expectations fuelled by upbeat comments made by US President Donald Trump that suggested a deal was within reach.

The talks have over the past week made significant progress but sticking points remain over issues such as the release of Palestinians from Israeli jails and what comes when a proposed 60-day truce ends.

The sources said Saturday's round of discussions will be focused on finding a compromise to overcome Israel’s opposition to the release of high-profile Palestinians serving long jail terms following their conviction on security-related charges.

The most prominent of those prisoners is Marwan Barghouti, a senior leader of the Palestinian Fatah group who is widely viewed as a successor to President Mahmoud Abbas, who is in his 80s.

The sources said the mediators and Hamas officials will also be discussing the mechanisms of distributing humanitarian assistance when a proposed 60-day truce goes into effect.

Hamas, according to the sources, wants the aid to be distributed across the coastal enclave and through UN agencies and their affiliated groups.

Israel is reluctant to abandon plans to create a “humanitarian city” near the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where it wants 600,000 Palestinians to be pushed into and receive aid, the sources said – an arrangement likened by critics to a concentration camp.

Israel does not want UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, to be involved in humanitarian operations in Gaza, a position that reflects Israel’s distrust of the agency that has worked in Gaza for decades.

The UN has warned of famine in the Gaza Strip as supplies are being held back by Israel in lorries at the border. While small amounts are distributed in the north, most of the aid in the south is being handled by the controversial US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Its distribution centres have been the scenes of numerous deadly incidents.

At least 32 Palestinians were killed at an aid distribution site in Gaza on Saturday morning, adding to many who have died each day since the inception of the GHF in May.

The sources said that focusing Saturday’s meeting on the Palestinian prisoners and aid did not mean that another key issue – Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza during the proposed truce – has been resolved.

“Some progress has been made on the issue of the withdrawal but more discussions are needed,” said one source. “But everyone agreed it would be good to move to other pending issues that can be completely resolved and then return to the tough one on withdrawal.”

Hamas has repeatedly called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave as part of a truce deal.

Besides the 60-day truce, the main terms of the proposed deal is for Hamas to free 10 living hostages. Mr Trump on Friday said the captives would be released soon.

“We got most of the hostages back. We're going to have another 10 coming very shortly, and we hope to have that finished quickly,” he said.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: Najem Al Rwasi, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Ahmed Al Shemaili (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Fandim, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Harbh, Pat Cosgrave, Ahmed Al Mehairbi 3.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Wakeel W’Rsan, Richard Mullen, Jaci Wickham 4pm: Crown Prince of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri 4.30pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup (TB) Dh200,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

UAE%20athletes%20heading%20to%20Paris%202024 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEquestrian%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdullah%20Humaid%20Al%20Muhairi%2C%20Abdullah%20Al%20Marri%2C%20Omar%20Al%20Marzooqi%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Suwaidi%2C%20and%20Ali%20Al%20Karbi%20(four%20to%20be%20selected).%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EJudo%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EMen%3A%20Narmandakh%20Bayanmunkh%20(66kg)%2C%20Nugzari%20Tatalashvili%20(81kg)%2C%20Aram%20Grigorian%20(90kg)%2C%20Dzhafar%20Kostoev%20(100kg)%2C%20Magomedomar%20Magomedomarov%20(%2B100kg)%3B%20women's%20Khorloodoi%20Bishrelt%20(52kg).%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ECycling%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3ESafia%20Al%20Sayegh%20(women's%20road%20race).%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESwimming%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EMen%3A%20Yousef%20Rashid%20Al%20Matroushi%20(100m%20freestyle)%3B%20women%3A%20Maha%20Abdullah%20Al%20Shehi%20(200m%20freestyle).%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAthletics%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EMaryam%20Mohammed%20Al%20Farsi%20(women's%20100%20metres).%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Twin%20electric%20motors%20and%20105kWh%20battery%20pack%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E619hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C015Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUp%20to%20561km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ3%20or%20Q4%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh635%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888