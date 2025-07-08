Backlash grows over Israel’s proposal for prison-like city in Gaza

Forced relocation of Palestinians is back in the spotlight as Israel's Prime Minister visits Washington and his Defence Minister proposes a prison-like “humanitarian city” built in Gaza, on the ruins of yet another city Israel has destroyed.

The Israeli plans to push Palestinians to live in harsh conditions in Rafah, southern Gaza, have come under widespread attack by officials and activists who have described the proposed zones as “concentration camps”. Defence Minister Israel Katz had said he had instructed the army to work on a proposal to “concentrate” Palestinians in Gaza in a so-called “humanitarian city” built on the ruins of Rafah.

The plans, which would affect all 2.2 million people in Gaza, would include screening civilians to ensure that they are not members of Hamas. People would be unable to leave the area as it is secured by the Israeli army and managed by international organisations, he told reporters.

Israel has been increasingly cracking down on the UN and its relevant agencies, preventing them from operating in Gaza, while propping up the controversial US-backed “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”, which has been accused of shooting at civilians trying to obtain aid.

Israeli media used terms like “concentrate” and “camps” to describe the plan, prompting many on social media to link the two words and accuse Israel of seeking to imprison Palestinians in concentration camps.

“Israel's defence minister Katz isn't even hiding it any more – he's openly calling for a concentration camp for Palestinians in Gaza,” said the Palestinian human rights activist and director of the Agora Initiative, Ihab Hassan.

'Deradicalised and reintegrated'

The Zionist group Betar Worldwide, which launched a campaign against Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, wrote about the news: “Flee, flee Palestine,” in a play on the famous slogan calling for freedom for Palestine.

Reuters had reported earlier on Monday that Israel had plans to create “humanitarian transit areas” where Gazans can become “deradicalised and reintegrated”, and prepare to be “relocated” if they wish to do so. Mairav Zonszein, senior Israel analyst at the Crisis Group, also said that moving people around “like cattle” cannot be dubbed “humanitarian”.

A Palestinian woman is evacuated after an Israeli strike hit a tent housing displaced people in Gaza city. AFP

Israeli human rights lawyer Michael Sfard also noted a contradiction in the Israeli narrative, pointing to comments by the army chief of staff who said that concentrating and moving the population isn't part of the military's duties.

Mr Sfard said he had received a letter from the chief of staff denying Israel's plans – hours before the Defence Minister doubled down on his comments. “So who is lying,” Mr Sfard wrote on X.

Meanwhile, attempts are being made towards a ceasefire in Gaza that would bring almost two years of Israel bombardment to a halt. In that time more than 57,523 Palestinians have been killed, 136,617 have been wounded and nearly all of the strip has been decimated.

