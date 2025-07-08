Even Gaza’s dead struggle for peace as war leads to shortage of graves

As the war in Gaza enters its 22nd month, life in the enclave is a daily struggle not only for survival but also for dignity in death. With bombardment, displacement and a lack of basic essentials, the Palestinian people are facing yet more anguish due to a shortage of graves.

Scarce construction materials, restricted access or destruction of graveyards by the Israeli military, as well as the mounting number of bodies, are prompting Palestinians to improvise novel and desperate ways to lay their loved ones to rest, sometimes corpse on top of corpse.

Cement, stone and tiles are in short supply and cemeteries are overwhelmed. Many families have taken to burying bodies in their gardens at home, schoolyards or public spaces, often in hastily dug sandpits without proper grave coverings or protection.

“It’s one of the most painful things in war, to not be able to provide even a grave for your loved ones,” said Sufyan Al Shurabji, 56, a resident of the Shujaiya neighbourhood who lost his nephew Muadh and family in an Israeli air strike on Gaza city.

Due to the inflated cost of a resting place, he had no choice but to bury all five in one grave, stacked on top of each other. “Instead of mourning the martyr, you’re overwhelmed by the challenge of finding a grave, a cemetery, a final place of rest."

He had been told a single grave would cost 1,100 shekels ($330) in cash. “That meant we needed about 5,000 shekels just to bury them properly,” Mr Sufyan said. “But in this war, people are penniless. We searched for free graves through charitable initiatives but everything had run out.

Israeli missile destroys popular beach cafe on Gaza city seafront

“We usually bury our dead in the family cemetery in Shujaiya but it’s now inaccessible due to the presence of occupation forces. We were forced to bury them in a new cemetery in western Gaza.”

An official from Gaza's Ministry of Endowments told The National that the shortage stems from a lack of construction materials due to strict controls on imports by Israel. Without these materials, families are unable to bury their loved ones in accordance with Islamic rites.

“Since the beginning of the war, the occupation has targeted cemeteries, completely or partially destroying about 40 across various areas of the Gaza Strip,” the official said. “In addition, access to many cemeteries within military-controlled zones is blocked.”

Refuge in burial sites

Some Palestinians displaced from their homes have also sought refuge in burial sites, setting up tents inside or near cemeteries, further reducing burial space, the ministry added.

Authorities have been working with volunteers to address the crisis by constructing makeshift graves, using mud and reclaimed stone from bombed-out homes. Zinc sheets are being used instead of traditional tiles to cover the graves. But these efforts are inadequate.

“The crisis is escalating due to the extreme shortage and inflated cost of materials,” the ministry official said. "Preparing a single grave now costs between 700 and 1,000 shekels, an unbearable expense for families already devastated by war.

“Currently, we have no ready graves available for burying martyrs. Many are forced to lay their loved ones in open pits, exposing bodies to the risk of being disturbed by stray animals.”

The ministry recently issued an urgent appeal to Arab and Islamic nations, as well as charities to support its Ikram, or Dignity, campaign, an initiative to build more burial sites.

Damaged graves in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza. AFP

Hani Abu Mousa, a humanitarian worker in southern Gaza, said his team usually focused on delivering food and water in the enclave. But in recent weeks, their efforts have shifted.

“We’ve been receiving increasing pleas from families asking for help securing graves for their loved ones,” he told The National.

“Initially, we responded by providing graves on land allocated by the Ministry of Endowments in western Khan Younis,” he said. “But those filled quickly as the number of martyrs grows daily.”

Efforts to construct more graves have been thwarted by shortages of materials, he added. Volunteers have resorted to using makeshift alternatives like zinc sheets, wood and iron to cover bodies and protect them from animals.

“It’s heart-breaking," Mr Abu Mousa said. "Even in death, there’s no peace here.”

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3EFounder%3A%20Hani%20Abu%20Ghazaleh%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20with%20an%20office%20in%20Montreal%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%202018%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Virtual%20Reality%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%241.2%20million%2C%20and%20nearing%20close%20of%20%245%20million%20new%20funding%20round%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

The specs: 2017 Dodge Viper SRT Price, base / as tested Dh460,000 Engine 8.4L V10 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 645hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 813Nm @ 5,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 16.8L / 100km

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

BRAZIL SQUAD Alisson (Liverpool), Daniel Fuzato (Roma), Ederson (Man City); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Emerson (Real Betis), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG); Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich); David Neres (Ajax), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea).

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 1 (Martinez 18' pen) Juventus 2 (Dybala 4', Higuain 80')

The%20Letter%20Writer %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Layla%20Kaylif%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eslam%20Al%20Kawarit%2C%20Rosy%20McEwen%2C%20Muhammad%20Amir%20Nawaz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH SCHEDULE Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Tuesday, April 24 (10.45pm)

Liverpool v Roma Wednesday, April 25

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (10.45pm) Europa League semi-final, first leg

Thursday, April 26

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid (11.05pm)

Marseille v Salzburg (11.05pm)

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

COMPANY PROFILE Name: N2 Technology Founded: 2018 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Startups Size: 14 Funding: $1.7m from HNIs

Other acts on the Jazz Garden bill Sharrie Williams

The American singer is hugely respected in blues circles due to her passionate vocals and songwriting. Born and raised in Michigan, Williams began recording and touring as a teenage gospel singer. Her career took off with the blues band The Wiseguys. Such was the acclaim of their live shows that they toured throughout Europe and in Africa. As a solo artist, Williams has also collaborated with the likes of the late Dizzy Gillespie, Van Morrison and Mavis Staples.

Lin Rountree

An accomplished smooth jazz artist who blends his chilled approach with R‘n’B. Trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, Rountree formed his own band in 2004. He has also recorded with the likes of Kem, Dwele and Conya Doss. He comes to Dubai on the back of his new single Pass The Groove, from his forthcoming 2018 album Stronger Still, which may follow his five previous solo albums in cracking the top 10 of the US jazz charts.

Anita Williams

Dubai-based singer Anita Williams will open the night with a set of covers and swing, jazz and blues standards that made her an in-demand singer across the emirate. The Irish singer has been performing in Dubai since 2008 at venues such as MusicHall and Voda Bar. Her Jazz Garden appearance is career highlight as she will use the event to perform the original song Big Blue Eyes, the single from her debut solo album, due for release soon.

The biog Age: 30 Position: Senior lab superintendent at Emirates Global Aluminium Education: Bachelor of science in chemical engineering, post graduate degree in light metal reduction technology Favourite part of job: The challenge, because it is challenging Favourite quote: “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Gandi

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.4-litre%204-cylinder%20turbo%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20366hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E550Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESix-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh360%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What are the main cyber security threats? Cyber crime - This includes fraud, impersonation, scams and deepfake technology, tactics that are increasingly targeting infrastructure and exploiting human vulnerabilities.

Cyber terrorism - Social media platforms are used to spread radical ideologies, misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids.

Cyber warfare - Shaped by geopolitical tension, hostile actors seek to infiltrate and compromise national infrastructure, using one country’s systems as a springboard to launch attacks on others.

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km