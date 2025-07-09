Hamas credits Trump for progress in Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas on Wednesday said Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel in Doha were progressing due to US President Donald Trump's involvement in the process.

"There is slow progress in the negotiations, even when it seems implementing the agreement is harder than reaching it," a Hamas official told The National of the indirect talks that resumed in the Qatari capital this week, aimed at reaching a truce and hostage deal.

"These negotiations are different from previous ones and are moving forward due to the direct American involvement via Mr Trump."

The US President wants the proposed ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Gaza to lead to an end to the war, with the two-month deadline at the core of the deal automatically extending.

That desire was relayed during a meeting between White House Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday, a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The National on Tuesday.

Hamas has said it is seeking personal guarantees from President Trump that the deal on the table would lead to "an end of the war".

"There are issues the occupier refuses to give clear answers on, such as withdrawing from Gaza — instead, it talks about redeployment," said the Hamas official. The group has insisted on a complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave once a truce comes into effect.

Another point of contention between Hamas and Israel remains over the distribution of humanitarian aid.

"There’s also the issue of aid distribution — the resistance wants it to be handled by the United Nations, while the enemy wants it managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation," he added.

Israel has been increasingly cracking down on the UN and its agencies, preventing them from operating in Gaza, while propping up the disputed US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has been accused of shooting at civilians trying to obtain aid.

Despite continuing negotiations for a ceasefire, the forced displacement of Palestinians has been brought back into the spotlight. While Mr Netanyahu was hosted at the White House, his defence minister proposed that a prison-like "humanitarian city" be built in the south of Gaza.

Without guarantees on these points, there will be no progress toward ending the war, the official said.

