US condemns attacks on ships in strategic Red Sea waters

The US on Wednesday condemned this week's attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, which reignited a crisis that had been dormant since a ceasefire between Washington and the Iran-supported Houthi rebels in April.

"The United States condemns the unprovoked Houthi terror attack on the civilian cargo vessels MV Magic Seas and MV Eternity C in the Red Sea, which resulted in the tragic loss of three mariners, with many others injured and the complete loss of the MV Magic Seas and its cargo," the US State Department said.

The Houthis in Yemen claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack on the Magic Seas but have not commented on the Eternity C assault that killed three people.

"These attacks demonstrate the ongoing threat that Iran-backed Houthi rebels pose to freedom of navigation and to regional economic and maritime security," the State Department added.

The Eternity C, a Liberia-flagged vessel, was attacked on Monday evening off the coast of Hodeidah. At least three crew members were killed in the attack by sea drones and speedboats, an EU mission and a delegation from Liberia told a meeting of the UN's shipping agency, the International Maritime Organisation, on Tuesday.

It came after Sunday's attack on a Greek-operated ship, when the Magic Seas was hit by gunfire, drones and missiles, also in the Red Sea. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack.

An official from UK maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday that Liberian-flagged bulk carrier the Magic Seas had sunk, a day after the Houthis said they struck the vessel with gunfire, rockets and explosive-laden remote controlled boats.

The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas sinks after being attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea, off the port city of Hodeidah, on July 6. EPA

The Houthis have been attacking Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023. But the latest incidents are rare assaults in the strategic waters near Yemen, coming two months after the US announced a truce with the rebel group, aimed at halting attacks on ships in the region.

Before the ceasefire, the US carried out heavy strikes on Yemen in response to the attacks on shipping lanes.

“The attack on the Magic Seas is not a shift in the position of the Houthis. Before the ceasefire announced by the US President in May, and even after it, the position remained that targeting Israel and ships dealing with it will continue,” a Yemeni source in Sanaa told The National.

“Every Israeli aggression against the Palestinian and Yemeni people will be met with direct strikes on Israel by the Houthis. This is the decision now, no matter the consequences."

In response, Israel has been carrying out strikes on Yemen. The Yemeni port city of Hodeidah was struck on Sunday night, along with the ports of Ras Isa and Salif and the Ras Al Khatib power station, the Houthi-run Al Masirah television channel reported. The Israeli military said it “struck and destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime”.

"The United States has been clear: we will continue to take necessary action to protect freedom of navigation and commercial shipping from Houthi terrorist attacks," the State Department said.

