Israel strikes Sanaa airport two days after Houthis hit Ben Gurion airport

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it has attacked Houthi targets in Yemen, including the airport in Sanaa and several major power stations in the area, in response to a missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport.

On Monday, Israel attacked Yemen's port of Hodeidah in response to the Houthi missile landing near Israel's main airport on Sunday.

The Israeli military said: "A short while ago, fighter jets struck and dismantled Houthi terrorist infrastructure at the main airport in Sanaa, fully disabling the airport.

"The strike was carried out in response to the attack launched by the Houthi terrorist regime against Ben Gurion Airport. Flight runways, aircraft, and infrastructure at the airport were struck.

“The operation was approved by the Commander of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff,” it said.

Israel earlier warned residents near Sanaa airport area to leave.

"Urgent warning to all those present in the Sanaa International Airport area ... We call on you to evacuate the airport area immediately and warn everyone present around you of the need to evacuate this area immediately," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

"Failure to leave and stay away from the area puts you at risk," he added.

The Houthi rebel group on Tuesday said four people were killed and 39 wounded in the Israeli air strikes on Hodeidah on Monday.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it had attacked Houthi "terrorist targets" in Hodeidah and its vicinity.

The Houthis shut down the area around the port and cement factory following the strikes, three sources said.

They said the extent of the damage at the port was unknown, yet the intensity of the strikes and fire caused severe damage to the container berth.

The port is the second-largest in the Red Sea after Aden and is the entry point for about 80 per cent of Yemen's food imports.

The Yemeni group resumed its attacks on Israel and shipping lanes following a brief suspension after the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Gaza ended.

The Houthis, who control Yemen, have been firing at Israel and shipping in the Red Sea since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians.

A Houthi source told The National that support for Gaza, Lebanon and Syria will continue, and the group will continue to impose a ban on Israeli air space.

"The solution lies with the Americans to force Israel to cease fire," the source said, adding that "the strikes will not deter the Yemenis from their support for Gaza".

"Israel cannot attack Yemen without air support from the American and British aggression forces," the source said.

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10 Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million Funding stage: Series A

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV