Houthis claim 68 killed by US attack on African migrant centre

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/">Houthi rebels</a> on Monday said 68 people were killed in a US air strike on a centre housing African migrants, as Washington intensified its bombing campaign in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/">Yemen</a>. The strike was in Saada governorate, the Houthis said, with video on their Al Masirah satellite news channel showing what appeared to be people killed or injured in an explosion. "The civil defence has announced that 68 African migrants were killed and 47 others wounded in the US attack targeting a centre for illegal migrants in the city of Saada," Al Masirah said. “Civil defence teams and the Red Crescent are continuing their efforts at the scene of the American crime.” The US military’s Central Command did not comment on the attack. But on Sunday it said it would not reveal details of its campaign in Yemen because of “operational security” grounds. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ethiopia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ethiopia/">Ethiopians</a> and other African migrants have for years been arriving in Yemen, crossing war zones in an effort to reach Gulf states in search of work. The Houthis are alleged to make tens of thousands of dollars a week smuggling migrants to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/">Saudi Arabia</a>. The US has been carrying out an intensified bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis over the past month in attempt to stop the rebels from attacking international shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthis say they are carrying out their attacks in solidarity with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="">Hamas</a> as it fights against Israeli forces in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="">Gaza</a>. On Sunday night, US air strikes hit Yemen's capital Sanaa killed eight people, the Houthis said. Al Masirah broadcast video of wrecked cars and rubble from homes, while rescuers collected what appeared to be human remains. An overnight statement from US Central Command said its Operation Roughrider had since March 15 hit more than 800 targets and “killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders”. The strikes destroyed command-and-control centres, air defence systems, weapons manufacturing and storage locations, Centcom said. US strikes on Yemen started in January last year but have been increased since President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="">Donald Trump</a> took office this year. The intensified campaign started after the rebels began attacking commercial shipping. From November 2023 until January this year, the Houthis attacked more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two of them and killing four sailors. That has greatly reduced the flow of trade through the Red Sea, which carries about 12 per cent of the world's marine traffic.