Israel says it struck Yemen's Hodeidah port

Israel struck the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Monday, its military said, a day after the Iran-aligned <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/04/eight-injured-as-houthi-missile-lands-near-israels-main-airport/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/04/eight-injured-as-houthi-missile-lands-near-israels-main-airport/">Houthis</a> fired a missile that struck near Israel's main airport. In a statement posed on X, the military confirmed the strikes, saying they were “in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the state of Israel”. "The IDF attacked terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in and around the Hodeidah seaport in Yemen, approximately 2,000km from the country's territory." The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV confirmed that six strikes had been conducted. "US-Israeli aggression targets with six strikes the port of Hodeida," on Yemen's western coast, said the channel, which also reported "US-Israeli aggression on the Bajil district" in the same province. The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to retaliate for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/iran-denies-aiding-houthis/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/iran-denies-aiding-houthis/">attack</a> by the Houthis, who have been firing at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. “Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport at a time and place of our choosing,” Mr Netanyahu said. Most attacks from Yemen have been intercepted by Israel's missile defence systems, though a drone strike hit Tel Aviv last year. Sunday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/israel-ben-gurion-houthis-2/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/israel-ben-gurion-houthis-2/">missile</a> was the first of a series of missiles fired since March known to have evaded interception. The Houthis, the Iran-allied Yemeni rebel group, fired a ballistic missile that hit the perimeter of Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, damaging a road and vehicles and lightly wounding several people. In a televised statement, the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned airlines that Ben Gurion airport is “no longer safe for air travel”. The attack led to a brief suspension of flights at the airport in central Israel. Footage showed smoke rising from the impact site near an airport building, and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/">Houthis</a> claimed responsibility. Airlines including Wizz Air and Lufthansa suspended flights in response to the attack, which Israel's airports authority said was the first to strike so close to the terminal and runways. The Israeli military confirmed that the missile was fired from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/israel-ben-gurion-houthis/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/israel-ben-gurion-houthis/">Yemen</a> and landed within the perimeter of the airport. It said a "hit was identified" despite "several attempts" being made to intercept it.