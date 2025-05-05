An aircraft takes off from Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, with the aftermath of the Houthi missile strike in the foreground. EPA
An aircraft takes off from Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, with the aftermath of the Houthi missile strike in the foreground. EPA

News

MENA

Iran denies aiding Yemen's Houthis in Israel airport attack

Rebels made 'independent decisions' in missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport, says Tehran

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

May 05, 2025