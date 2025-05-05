Iran denies aiding Yemen's Houthis in Israel airport attack

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/">Iran</a> on Monday denied helping <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/">Yemen's</a> Houthis in their attack on Israel's main airport, after the rebels claimed responsibility for Sunday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/04/eight-injured-as-houthi-missile-lands-near-israels-main-airport/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/04/eight-injured-as-houthi-missile-lands-near-israels-main-airport/">missile strike</a>. Tehran said the Houthis acted alone in the missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport, south-east of Tel Aviv, which injured eight people and closed the airport for about 30 minutes on Sunday morning. “Undoubtedly, the Yemeni actions in support of the Palestinian people are independent decisions rooted in their human and Islamic solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters,” said Iran's Foreign Ministry. The Iran-aligned <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/">Houthis</a> claimed responsibility for the strike, the latest in a series of attacks on Israel by the group, which also target Red Sea shipping. Following the strike, several airlines cancelled flights over the next few days. Late on Sunday, the Houthis said they would impose a “comprehensive” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/israel-ben-gurion-houthis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/israel-ben-gurion-houthis/">aerial blockade</a> on Israel by repeatedly targeting its airports, in response to Israel expanding its operations in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a tough response against the Houthis and Iran over the attack. In a video, Mr Netanyahu said Israel had “acted against” the Houthis in the past and “will act in the future”. “It will not happen in one bang, but there will be many bangs,” he added, without elaborating. Later on X, Mr Netanyahu said Israel would also respond to Iran at “a time and place of our choosing”. Tehran criticised the threats from Mr Netanyahu, which follow similar warnings from Washington. “The Islamic Republic of Iran … condemns the recent threats issued by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">United States</a> and the Zionist regime against Iranians’ homeland, and holds both parties accountable for the consequences and repercussions of such conduct,” the ministry said. Israel struck military sites in Iran in response to an Iranian missile attack on October 1 − launched in retaliation for the killing of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, and a commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Last week, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/01/us-defence-secretary-hegseth-warns-iran-against-supporting-houthis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/01/us-defence-secretary-hegseth-warns-iran-against-supporting-houthis/">warned</a> Iran against supporting the Houthis, saying Tehran “will pay the consequence at the time and place of our choosing”. The Houthis have been launching missiles at Israel since the start of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a> war, saying they are acting in solidarity with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/">Palestinians</a>. Sunday's attack came hours before a meeting of the Israeli security cabinet, approving the expansion of the war in the enclave. “It must be underscored that it is the US military that, in support of the Zionist regime’s genocidal campaign, has entered into direct conflict with the people of Yemen and is committing war crimes by targeting civilian infrastructure and non-military objectives across various Yemeni cities,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry added in its statement. The US has been carrying out an intensified bombing campaign against the Houthis since mid-March in an attempt to stop the rebels from attacking international shipping. The Houthis reported new strikes − including in the capital Sanaa − late on Sunday evening, after the airport attack.