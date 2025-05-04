Eight injured as Houthi missile lands near Israel's main airport

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> A missile launched from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/">Yemen</a> on Sunday landed near Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a>'s main international airport, injuring several people, authorities said. Footage on social media showed smoke rising from the impact site near an airport building. Israeli police reported an “impact” near the airport after the army said it had attempted to intercept a missile. Yair Hezroni, the police's central district chief, said at the scene in a video released by the force that “you can see the area just behind us: a crater was formed here, several dozen metres wide and several dozen metres deep”. The Israeli military said it was investigating. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the missile in a televised statement by the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree. Mr Saree reiterated a warning to airlines that the Israeli airport was "no longer safe for air travel". Israel's Defence Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/06/who-is-israel-katz-israels-new-defence-minister/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/06/who-is-israel-katz-israels-new-defence-minister/">Israel Katz</a> threatened a forceful response. “Anyone who hits us, we will hit them seven times stronger,” he said. Several people at the airport posted videos filmed on smartphones that showed black smoke clearly visible nearby, behind parked aircraft and airport buildings. Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said eight people sustained minor injuries. A man and a woman with light wounds were being taken to hospital, it said. Airport authorities said the projectile had landed by a road near a Terminal 3 car park. The Houthis have been launching missiles at Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.